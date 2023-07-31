World Breastfeeding Week 2023: Date Theme, History & Significance

Know all about World Breastfeeding Week 2023
(Image: iStock)
World Breastfeeding Week is celebrated every year across the globe and the week is celebrated from 1 to 7 August 2023. World breastfeeding week is a global campaign that aims to raise awareness about breastfeeding and its benefits. Research proves that there is a surge in the infant mortality rate due to a drop in the number of mothers who wanted to breastfeed thus making the campaign more essential.
Everyone has the right to make their own decisions but mothers must be informed and educated about breastfeeding and why it is recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO). According to WHO, mothers should breastfeed their children until they turn 2. Now, let's know about the theme, history, and significance of World Breastfeeding Week 2023.
The World Alliance for Breastfeeding Action (WABA) has set a theme for this year- “Enabling breastfeeding: making a difference for working parents."
World Breastfeeding Week is one of the largest joint campaigns organized by international organizations such as The World Health Organization (WHO) and UNICEF. World Alliance for Breastfeeding Action (WABA) also aims to educate mothers about the benefits of breastfeeding. World Breastfeeding Week has been celebrated since 1992 and has a new theme every year. In 2016, the week aligned its mission with the Sustainable Development Goals (S.D.G.s) and started encouraging more women to breastfeed.
World Breastfeeding Week encourages the practice of breastfeeding among women across the globe for a certain period.
The campaign helps people recognize the importance of breastfeeding for newborns as well as their mothers.
It provides knowledge about breastfeeding, shares several facts, dos and don'ts about breastfeeding, and information like what a nursing mother should eat, when she should feed the child, etc.
