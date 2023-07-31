World Breastfeeding Week 2023: Date Theme, History & Significance

World Breastfeeding Week is celebrated every year across the globe and the week is celebrated from 1 to 7 August 2023. World breastfeeding week is a global campaign that aims to raise awareness about breastfeeding and its benefits. Research proves that there is a surge in the infant mortality rate due to a drop in the number of mothers who wanted to breastfeed thus making the campaign more essential.

Everyone has the right to make their own decisions but mothers must be informed and educated about breastfeeding and why it is recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO). According to WHO, mothers should breastfeed their children until they turn 2. Now, let's know about the theme, history, and significance of World Breastfeeding Week 2023.