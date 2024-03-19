French Language Day 2024: Date, History, Importance, Celebration, and Key Facts

French Language Day 2024: French Language Day is grandly observed on 20 March, every year. People are gearing up to celebrate the day on Wednesday. This official day of recognition was established by the United Nations in 2010 and is meant to promote the preservation and revitalization of French language and culture.

The French language is one of the most spoken and influential languages in the world. It is used by an estimated 120 million people in 29 countries, alongside their indigenous languages.