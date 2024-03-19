French Language Day 2024: Date, History, Importance, Celebration, and Key Facts

French Language Day 2024 origin and history are mentioned here for readers.
(Photo: iStock)
French Language Day 2024: French Language Day is grandly observed on 20 March, every year. People are gearing up to celebrate the day on Wednesday. This official day of recognition was established by the United Nations in 2010 and is meant to promote the preservation and revitalization of French language and culture.
The French language is one of the most spoken and influential languages in the world. It is used by an estimated 120 million people in 29 countries, alongside their indigenous languages.
The history of the French language dates back to the ninth century, when the first known document using Old French was written. In the early 16th century, the use of Middle French spread, which was influenced by a group of French poets known as the Pléiade.
The purpose of the French Academy was to safeguard the sanctity of the language and its literature. Over the course of time, the language has evolved in response to artistic movements such as romanticism and realism, but it has remained largely true to this period. Today, the French language is known for its elegance, beauty, and intricacy.
The United Nations also celebrates the International Day of La Francophonie on 20 March, every year.
The ACCT's goal is to work with governments, international organizations, and civil society groups to develop and implement policies that support the revitalization of French communities worldwide.
To celebrate French Language Day, there are many ways to participate. Here are a few ways to celebrate French Language Day 2024 the right way:
You can learn more about the history of the French language and its role in shaping French culture.
There are also many opportunities to practice your knowledge of French language. This can be done by reading books, watching films, and participating in cultural activities.
You must try French cuisine on this day. It will not only allow you to explore the cuisine but also learn new names.
Join different discussions and debate sessions that talk more about the origin of French Language Day and why learning the language is beneficial.
No matter how you choose to celebrate, French Language Day provides an important opportunity to recognize and celebrate the diversity of languages and cultures present in the world.
Many times we get to know a lot of incorrect information about a country and due to the language barrier, we are unable to investigate more. Learning French will allow you to explore France and read its original history. On French Language Day, use the time and opportunity to learn a few words.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)