Marathi Language Day 2024: History & Significance of Marathi Bhasha Gaurav Divas

Every year on 27 February, Marathi Language Day or Marathi Bhasha Gaurav Din is celebrated to honor the birth anniversary of renowned Marathi poet Vishnu Vaman Shirwadkar, also known as Kusumagraj. This day holds immense significance in the Marathi community, as it serves as a platform to showcase the rich heritage of Maharashtra and promote the use of the Marathi language.
To commemorate Marathi Bhasha Gaurav Din, various cultural programs, literary events, award functions, and competitions are organized across Maharashtra. These events provide an opportunity to showcase the rich cultural heritage of the state and encourage the use of the Marathi language.
Marathi Language Day 2024 Date
This year, Marathi Language Day is celebrated today on Tuesday, 27 February.
History of Marathi Language Day
Vaman Shirwadkar was born on 27 February 1912, in Pune, Maharashtra. He made significant contributions to Marathi literature as a poet, novelist, playwright, short story writer, and humanist. Shirwadkar's literary works often revolved around human emotions, societal issues, and nationalistic themes. His poetry was known for its lyrical quality and depth of thought. After the death of Kusumagraj in 1999, his birthdate was chosen as a day to commemorate the rich history and legacy of the Marathi Language in Maharashtra.
Significance of Marathi Language Day
Marathi Bhasha Gaurav Din is a significant milestone in the history of Marathi literature. It serves as a tribute to the life and work of Vaman Shirwadkar, while also promoting the use of the Marathi language for the preservation of Maharashtra's rich cultural heritage. Through various cultural events and award functions, this day encourages individuals to embrace and celebrate the beauty and diversity of Marathi literature.
The celebration of Marathi Bhasha Gaurav Din highlights the importance of promoting Marathi literature. Two special awards are presented on this day to individuals who have taken initiative in this regard. One award is given to the president of the Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan, which is held in Margao, for organizing cultural events and workshops to promote Marathi literature. The other award is given to an individual who has made significant contributions to the preservation of Marathi language and literature through innovative educational and cultural programs.
