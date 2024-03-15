National Quilting Day 2024: Date, History, Significance & Celebration

Know everything about National Quilting Day 2024:
(Image: iStock)
National Quilting Day is celebrated on the third Saturday in March every year. This year it will be celebrated on 16 March 2024. This day is dedicated to the art of quilting and the people who enjoy making and wearing these creative pieces. Let's have a look at the history, significance, and celebration of National Quilting Day 2024.
The National Quilting Association started National Quilting Day in 1991, and it has since grown into a global celebration.
The word "quilt" is derived from the Latin word "culcita," which means stuffed sack. The word has been adapted to the English language from the French word "cuilte." The oldest example of a quilted piece is still in use today, a linen carpet found in a Mongolian cave between 100 B.C. and 200 A.D.
The origin of the quilting day can be traced back to the Quilters Day Out, organized by the Kentucky Heritage Quilt Society in 1989. The event was held to celebrate the ancient tradition of quilting and its practice in Kentucky. It became so popular that the National Quilting Association declared it an official holiday for quilting, changing the name from Quilters Day Out to National Quilting Day.
The significance of National Quilting Day is to recognize the artistry and skill of quilters.
It's also a day to reflect on the history of art and the role it played in shaping the world.
In addition, National Quilting Day is a day to promote the traditional art form and to encourage people to learn more about the history of quilting.
There are many ways to celebrate National Quilting Day. One way is to hang quilts outdoors to show support for the tradition and to inspire others to join in on the fun.
Another way to celebrate is to offer a simple quilt project to others to learn. This can be done by family members, friends, or local schools.
No matter how you choose to celebrate, National Quilting Day is a day to appreciate the beauty of quilts, the skill of their makers, and the importance of traditional crafts.
It's also a day to reflect on the history of art and to renew our appreciation for the artistry that has shaped the world.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)