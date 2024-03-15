National Quilting Day 2024: Date, History, Significance & Celebration

The National Quilting Association started National Quilting Day in 1991, and it has since grown into a global celebration.

The word "quilt" is derived from the Latin word "culcita," which means stuffed sack. The word has been adapted to the English language from the French word "cuilte." The oldest example of a quilted piece is still in use today, a linen carpet found in a Mongolian cave between 100 B.C. and 200 A.D.

The origin of the quilting day can be traced back to the Quilters Day Out, organized by the Kentucky Heritage Quilt Society in 1989. The event was held to celebrate the ancient tradition of quilting and its practice in Kentucky. It became so popular that the National Quilting Association declared it an official holiday for quilting, changing the name from Quilters Day Out to National Quilting Day.