Eat, Eat And RepEat! This Puja, You Must Taste These Delicacies

The festive season is here, fellas!
(Photo: The Quint)
(This article was first published on 6 October 2016. It is being reposted from The Quint’s archives to mark the festival of Durga Puja.)
The festive season is here, fellas!
Celebrations have already kicked off to an overzealous start with Durga Puja at the helm of all festivities and what’ll follow in the coming months will only get grander and better.
Needless to say, Indian festivals go hand in hand with steaming hot delicacies and we just cannot get enough of them.
While all this happens, we shall leave no stone unturned till you leave everything at hand, and run from pillar-to-post till you land yourself one of these gastronomic delights.
Just kidding.
We’ll just tempt you enough to want to devour them at the end of each day. So here’s looking at some Bengali delicacies you could feast on this Pujo!
A spicy mutton curry with flavours that will keep you yearning for more. A perennial crowd-puller in every Bengali household. We assure you it is worth it.
A delectable coconut prawn curry that’s an all-time favourite with Bengalis. If you are a prawn-lover, do NOT rest until you’ve tasted this.
Hilsa fish is considered quite a delicacy among Bengalis and the different renditions experimented with a whole range of flavours and ingredients is a must-have! It is a mandatory dish served on special occasions and during celebrations... well, who are we kidding? No one really needs a reason or an occasion to gorge on this.
Yummy prawns marinated and coated in crumb mix and deep-fried for that mouth-watering tan your eyes need and the spiced-up flavour your tummy needs. Add some classic kashundi (mustard) to serve as a fine dip, and trust us, you’re sorted... till the hunger pangs resurface, craving for another round.
Pan-fried marinated slices of aubergines to accompany your bhaat (rice) and crunchy, deep-fried sliced potatoes for snacking – there, there’s nothing more you need in life. For now.
Potatoes in poppy seeds with a dash of jeera, green chillies and turmeric – a favourite with daal and bhaat (rice). Yes, you are thinking right. The list is endless, but Bengalis still manage to relish the mains after having successfully feasted on these.
No peace can be attained till you are well-fed and you can only be well-fed once you’ve ended your king’s feast with mishti to complement your taste-buds.
So here, some roshogolla ( ball-shaped dumplings of chhena and semolina dough, cooked in light syrup made of sugar) and gulab jamun to finally push you over the edge and make you run for the nearest Bengali eatery!
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)