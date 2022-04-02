Happy Navratri 2022: Wishes, Quotes, Photos, Greetings and WhatsApp Status

Wishes, images and status for Chaitra Navratri 2022
Chaitra Navratri is being celebrated in India from Saturday, 2 April 2022. This day marks the beginning of Ney Year, according to Hindu Calendar, and is celebrated in the month of Chaitra (the first month of Hindu lunar calendar).
This year, Chaitra Navratri will end on 11 April 2022.
Devotees of Goddess Durga observe fast during the auspicious days of Navratri.
Here are some wishes, quotes, photos, greetings which you can send to your loved ones, and also upload as WhatsApp Status on the occasion of Chaitra Navratri.
May this auspicious occasion bring health, hopes and opportunities for you. Happy Chaitra Navratri!
Chaitra Navratri is a festival dedicated to Goddess Durga. It signifies victory of good over evil. Happy Navratri!
May Goddess Durga bless you with health, peace and prosperity. Happy Chaitra Navratri to you and your family!
May Goddess Durga give you the strength to protect yourself from all evils. Happy Chaitra Navratri!
I hope beautiful occasion brings joy and health in your life. Happy Chaitra Navratri!
Chaitra Navratri marks the beginning of New Year. May you achieve new heights this new year. Happy Navratri!
Chaitra Navaratri Wishes and Photos in Hindi
Chaitra Navaratri Wishes and Images