Father's Day 2021: Importance of a Father for Child's Development

Cambridge English dictionary defines 'Father' as 'a male parent'. Is that just what a father is?

Role of father in child's life is being debated for quite some time. Traditionally, his role was considered to be of a person who will provide financial security to the child.

However, with time, several researches have been conducted to understand the role and significance of a father. They emphasize on how father's play an instrumental role in child's growth and wellbeing.