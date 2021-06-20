Father's Day 2021: Importance of a Father for Child's Development

Happy Father's Day 2021:Father's involvement is extremely important for child's growth.
Cambridge English dictionary defines 'Father' as 'a male parent'. Is that just what a father is?
Role of father in child's life is being debated for quite some time. Traditionally, his role was considered to be of a person who will provide financial security to the child.
However, with time, several researches have been conducted to understand the role and significance of a father. They emphasize on how father's play an instrumental role in child's growth and wellbeing.
Dr David Popenoe, Professor of Sociology at Rutgers University, in his book 'Life Without Father' says, that involved fathers bring positive benefits to their children that no other person is as likely to bring. "They have a parenting style that is significantly different from that of a mother and that difference is important in healthy child development," he added, as quoted by Focus on the Family.
An article titled '5 Things You Should Know about the Importance of Fathers' by Child and Family Research Partnership, also says that involved dads have direct impact on their children's future.
It further mentions that involvement of father can result to better outcomes in almost every possible aspect of child's wellbeing. It helps them with their educational achievements and cognitive development, to their self confidence and social behavior.
Moreover, involvement of fathers in their children's lives provides them with a sense of security, both physical and emotional. Other than that, it also influences our relationships with other people.
According to a study titled “The Family Origins of Empathic Concern: A Twenty-Six Year Longitudinal Study,” as cited by Focus on the Family, involvement of fathers is a number one factor in developing empathy in children. It further adds that children who got to spend alone and regular time with their fathers became compassionate adults.
So, it is extremely important for a father to develop healthy relationship with their kids.
(With inputs from Focus on the Family Child and Family Research Partnership)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined