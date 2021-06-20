Happy Father's Day 2021: History, Wishes & Images

Happy Father's Day 2021: Here are some wishes, and images.
Father's Day 2021 is being celebrated on 20 June 2021. It is celebrated every year on the third Sunday of June.
The day was first observed on 19 June 1910. Later, in the year 1972, President Richard Nixon officially declared third Sunday of June as Father's day.
According to history.com, in December 1907, 362 men died because of the explosions at the Fairmont Coal Company mines in Monongah.
In the memory of the men who died in that explosion, a church in West Virginia, sponsored nation first father's day on 5 July 1908. But it was just a one time thing and was not an annual holiday.
The website further states that in the year 1909, a woman named Sonora Smart Dodd, tried to propose a day similar to Mother's Day for male parents. She wanted to observe Father's Day to honour her father, who raised his six children alone.
She was successful with her proposal and Father's Day was celebrated on 19 June 1910 in Washington.
Thanks for being a cool dad and a wonderful mentor. Happy Father's Day!
On this Father's Day I would like to thank you for everything you have done for me. Love you Dad
I am extremely grateful to have you as a father. You are the best dad. Happy Father's day!
Happy Father's Day Dad! Thank you for always being there whenever I needed you
You are an absolutely wonderful dad and a great human being. I am proud of you. Happy Father's day!
Happy Father’s Day 2021 Image
Happy Father’s Day 2021 Image
Happy Father’s Day 2021 Image
(With inputs from history.com)
Published: 20 Jun 2021,06:00 AM IST