Eid-ul-Fitr Moon Sighting 2023: Moon Sighting Dates in Saudi Arabia, India

Eid moon sighting 2023 dates in India, Pakistan, and other countries
(Photo: iStock)
Eid al Fitr 2023 Moon Sighting Updates: The month of Ramadan is about to come to an end and Eid-ul-Fitr is around the corner. Thus, the courts in the gulf states like Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Morocco, Muscat, Yemen, Sudan, Egypt, Tunisia, Iraq, Syria and Palestine have made announcements regarding the sighting of the moon. They have asked the people to inform to the local courts in case residents sight the crescent, new moon of the month of Shawwal.
The dates for the Eid-ul-Fitr may differ for different countries and even the celebration differs from region to region. Know the dates when Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated in countries like India, US, UK, Canada, Saudi Arabia, Australia and more.
Saudi Royal court said, "Eid will be celebrated on Friday April 21, 2023 if the new moon is spotted today. If the moon is not sighted today, then Friday will mark a regular fasting day and Eid will be celebrated on Saturday April 22, 2023".
They further added, "In case the new moon is spotted Thursday local residents should report to the nearest court so that a decision to confirm the first day of Eid al Fitr 2023 is taken".
France & UK- The French Council of the Muslim Faith (CFCM) of France and the UK’s Islamic Relief, Wifaqul Ulama have asked their Muslim residents to sight the New Moon of the month of Shawwal 1444 on 20 April 2023, the 29th Ramaḍān 1444.
New Zealand- The Federation of Islamic Associations of New Zealand will sight the Eid moon on Thursday, 20 April 2023.
Pakistan- Muslims in Pakistan started fasting with their counterparts in Saudi Arabia and othe Arab states thus today, Thursday, 20 April 2023 will be their 29th day of Ramadan and the first day of Eid al Fitr will be decided and confirmed today.
Muslims in India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal will consider their 29th day of Ramadan on Friday.
Australia- "The Australian Fatwa Council is pleased to announce to the Australian Muslim community that Friday, 21st of April 2023, will be the last day of the Month of Ramadan 1444AH."
The Australian National Imams Council said in a statement, "The Day of Eid Al-Fitr will be on Saturday, 22nd of April 2023, and the first day of the Month of Shawwal 1444AH".
Canada- Association of Muslims in Canada said, "This year, Eid ul Fitr 2023 is expected to be celebrated on Friday, April 21, 2023. However, the exact date is subject to the sighting of the moon of Shawwal 1444AH, 10th month of Islamic Calendar".
