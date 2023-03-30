Eid Al-Fitr 2023: Date, History, Significance & Celebration of the Holy Festival

Know everything about Eid Al-Fitr 2023:
(Image: iStock)
The month of Ramadan has begun and people are more than excited to enjoy the festival of Eid after the holy month and 30 days of Roza. Eid al-Fitr is also known as the "Festival of Breaking the Fast," and it is one of the most important religious celebrations in Islam.
Eid-al-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan, the month of fasting and spiritual reflection. It also marks the beginning of Shawwal, the tenth month of the lunar-based Islamic calendar. Eid-al-Fitr is the time for family gatherings, feast, and charity. Let's know more about the history, significance, date and time, and celebration of Eid-al-Fitr.
Eid al-Fitr marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. In 2023, Eid al-Fitr is expected to be celebrated from Friday, 21 April 2023, to Sunday 23 April 2023. The exact date may vary depending on the sighting of the moon.
Eid al-Fitr is an important Islamic festival since it marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, the month of fasting for the Muslims.
The history of Eid al-Fitr goes back to the time of Prophet Muhammad, the founder of Islam in the 7th century. It is believed that it was during the month of Ramadan that the Prophet received the first revelation of the Quran, one of the reasons to consider the month as holy and sacred. Eid al-Fitr means "festival of breaking the fast" which marks the end of fasting from dawn to dusk and the opening of the Shawwal month.
On the day of Eid al-Fitr, Muslims attend morning prayers at the mosque or in an open area, they wear new clothes recite special prayers. They also prepare and participate in the feast with traditional foods such as sweets, dates, and biryani.
Eid al-Fitr is also a time of giving and during this time the Muslims donate to charity which and participate in noble deeds in Islam by helping those in need. It is a reminder of the values of community, compassion, and gratitude, which promotes spiritual reflection and detox.
Eid al-Fitr is an important religious festival in Islam and it is considered a scared and holy celebration by the Muslims around the world. It marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. Eid al-Fitr has deep cultural, social, and spiritual roots.
Eid al-Fitr is a time of joy and celebration as it marks the successful ending of the month-long fast and fulfilment of the religious obligations. It is a time when people express gratitude to Allah and seek forgiveness for any sins committed.
From a social perspective, Eid al-Fitr is a time for families and friends to come together and celebrate the end of the month-long fast. People participate in prayers, exchange of gifts and greetings, feast, etc. It is a time for us to bond with our close friends and family and to show compassion and generosity to those in need.
From a cultural perspective, Eid al-Fitr has its own unique traditions and customs which includes wearing new clothes, decorating homes, and preparing special dishes. These customs may vary from country to country or region to region but all are a part of the rich cultural heritage of Islam.
Eid al-Fitr brings joy, unity, and peace to the Muslim community, reminding them about the importance of faith, family, and community, along with the values of compassion, generosity, and gratitude.
Muslims begin the day of Eid-al-Fitr by offering prayers to Allah. Prayer gatherings are held in mosques, community centers, or open fields wherein people participate in communal prayer and immerse in gratitude for the blessings received during Ramadan.
People exchange gifts, one of the common traditions during Eid-al-Fitr, a way of expressing love and gratitude towards family and friends.
Food is a love language that is common in India and during the festivals. Muslims prepare special meals and desserts for Eid al-Fitr which may vary from region to region. People invite over their friends and family and enjoy the feast together.
Helping those in need is one of the first rules in Quran and people give charity on Eid-al-Fitr and Muslims all around the world are encouraged to donate to the poor and needy so that everyone can enjoy the festival.
Eid al-Fitr is a perfect time for socializing and strengthening family ties. Muslims visit their relatives and friends bearing gifts and sweets where they eat, talk, and enjoy together.
Dressing up in new clothes is one of the common traditions of Muslims in Eid al-Fitr. People also decorate their homes and streets with colourful lights, banners, and balloons to make the atmosphere more joyous and colorful.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)