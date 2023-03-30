Eid Al-Fitr 2023: Date, History, Significance & Celebration of the Holy Festival

Eid al-Fitr is an important Islamic festival since it marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, the month of fasting for the Muslims.

The history of Eid al-Fitr goes back to the time of Prophet Muhammad, the founder of Islam in the 7th century. It is believed that it was during the month of Ramadan that the Prophet received the first revelation of the Quran, one of the reasons to consider the month as holy and sacred. Eid al-Fitr means "festival of breaking the fast" which marks the end of fasting from dawn to dusk and the opening of the Shawwal month.

On the day of Eid al-Fitr, Muslims attend morning prayers at the mosque or in an open area, they wear new clothes recite special prayers. They also prepare and participate in the feast with traditional foods such as sweets, dates, and biryani.

Eid al-Fitr is also a time of giving and during this time the Muslims donate to charity which and participate in noble deeds in Islam by helping those in need. It is a reminder of the values of community, compassion, and gratitude, which promotes spiritual reflection and detox.