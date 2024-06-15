Eid-Ul-Adha 2024 Mehndi Designs: Simple & Minimalist Designs To Try on Bakri Eid

Eid-ul-Adha 2024 Mehndi Designs: Eid-ul-Adha is celebrated with great enthusiasm and splendour all over the world. It is an important occasion for all Muslims worldwide. Also known as the Feast of the Sacrifice, this annual event is celebrated by the Muslim community with grand celebrations. Eid al-Adha, known as the "Festival of Sacrifice", holds great significance in Islam. It celebrates the willingness of the Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son. However, God sent a ram to sacrifice before he could carry out the sacrifice.

The story of Eid-ul-Adha is deeply engraved in Islamic tradition. On Eid al-Adha, Muslim people wear new clothes and meet their relatives. They spend time with their loved ones and share meals. Eid Ul Adha 2024 will be observed on Monday, 17 June. Many women wear mehndi on their palms before celebrating the event.