Father’s Day 2024: Popular Bollywood Movies To Watch With Your Dad on This Day

Piku

One of the most popular Bollywood movies about fathers and daughters is Piku. The movie tells the story of a father and daughter who have a rocky relationship. Piku, who is a career-driven woman in her thirties, is caring for her elderly father who is suffering from gastric problems. One day, she and her father embark on a road trip to Kolkata. The movie also has Rana, a Taxi Service company owner, who adds a fun touch to the father-daughter story.

Udaan

Another movie, Udaan, shows a troubled father and son who have a deep relationship. Rohan, who is returning home from boarding school, is discovered to have a six-year-old half-brother. His father wants him to become an engineer, but Rohan is a free soul who wants to become a writer. The movie depicts the conflict between the two men and how Rohan navigates the challenges while also trying to convince his father.

Karwaan

The Bollywood movie ‘Karwaan’ explores a complicated father-son relationship based on career choices. Avinash, who is forced to become an IT engineer, has a conflict with his father who does not want him to become a photographer. After his father's death, Avinash embarks on an accidental road trip that reveals the many layers of their relationship. This is an exciting movie to watch with your dad.