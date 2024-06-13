Eid-ul-Adha 2024 Date: When Will Bakrid Be Celebrated In India, UAE & More

Eid al-Adha 2024: Eid al-Adha is the festival of sacrifice and is celebrated on the 10th day of Dhul-Hijjah. This year, it will be celebrated on different dates in June. Eid ul-Adha is the second major Muslim festival after Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of Ramadan, the month of fasting.

Eid-Al-Adha commemorates the devotion, love and obedience of Prophet Ibrahim towards Allah. On the occasion of Eid ul Adha, Muslims as part of the tradition sacrifice an animal and it is known as Qurbani, and distribute a set percentage of its meat to relatives, neighbours, friends, and needy people.