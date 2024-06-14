Happy Eid-ul-Adha 2024: 50+ Eid Mubarak Wishes, Messages & Images on Eid al Adha

Eid-al-Adha 2024 Wishes: The festival of Eid-ul-Adha is almost around the corner. It is celebrated on the 10th day of Dhul Hijjah, and is known by several names, including Eid-al-Adha, Bakrid, Bakra Eid, feast of sacrifice, festival of sacrifice, Eid-ul-Zuha, Eid Qurban, Qurban Bayarami, Greater Eid, and Eid-al-Kabeer. The date of Eid al Adha depends on the moon sighting like other Muslim festivals, and therefore changes every year. This year, Eid-al-Adha will be celebrated on 17 June 2024 in India, Pakistan, Malaysia, and 16 June 2024 in Saudi Arabia, UAE, and other Arab countries.
Eid-al-Adha is one of the grand festivals in Islam and has a great significance. The festival commemorates the obedience, willingness, and devotion of Prophet Ibrahim towards Allah. On this day, Muslims follow some important rituals, and one of them is animal sacrifice. The meat of sacrificed animal is distributed among relatives, neighbours and poor people.
To make this Eid-ul-Adha special for your loved ones, we have curated some Eid-al-Adha 2024 wishes, messages, greetings, and images for you below.
Eid-ul-Adha Mubarak 2024: Wishes, Messages, Images, and Greetings to Share With Loved Ones
Wish you a happy and prosperous Eid. Eid ul Adha Mubarak 2024.
Eid is the best time of the year because all family and friends celebrate it together. Greetings of Eid al Adha!
I wish you and your loved all the happiness and prosperity on this Eid ul Adha. Greetings of the Day!!
Eid al Adha is a day to commemorate the trust, faith, love and devotion of Prophet Ibrahim towards Allah. Eid ul Adha Mubarak 2024.
Let us pledge to help poor and needy on this Eid al Adha so that they can also celebrate the festival with happiness. Eid Mubarak 2024.
My heartiest wishes and warm regards to you and your entire family on this Eid ul Adha. Greetings of Eid 2024.
Let us enjoy this Eid al Adha together and spread love and happiness across the world. Eid Mubarak 2024.
Eid is the best festival of year and you can feel the happiness in air. Happy Eid al Adha 2024.
May all your prayers be answered on this Eid al Adha. May Allah bless you and your family on this pious occasion. Eid Mubarak 2024.
I wish you happiness and lots of positivity on this blessed festival of Eid al Adha. Happy Eid 2024.
Eid al Adha is one of the best festivals of the year because Allah rewards you multiple times for all your good deeds. Eid al Adha Mubarak 2024.
Embrace Allah's divine blessings on this pious festival of Eid al Adha. Happy Eid ul Adha 2024.
Understand the meaning of animal sacrifices on Eid al Adha and learn to have faith and trust in the decisions of almighty. Eid Mubarak 2024.
Eid is a time of spiritual reflection, unity, love and peace. Greetings of Eid al Adha 2024.
Eid is an inspiring festival for the world because it teaches us unity, compassion, and spirituality. Eid al Adha Mubarak 2024.
On this Eid-al-Adha, let us help the poor and needy people so that they will also enjoy the festival. Eid Mubarak!
Celebrating the festival of Eid with your family is a blessing. Let us thank Almighty Allah for the countless favors. Eid al Adha Mubarak.
On this pious occasion of Eid-ul-Adha let us pray for all our brothers and sisters who are suffering and going through pain. May Allah (SWT) remove their hardships. Eid al Adha Mubarak 2024.
Let us come together on this holy festival of Eid to show unity and compassion towards humanity. Eid ul Adha Mubarak.
Eid is a time to contemplate, make amends, and forgive. May Allah bestow you with divine knowledge and plenty of mercy. Eid al Adha Mubarak to you and your loved ones.
I pray that you stay healthy and happy. Wish you and your family a very happy and blessed Eid ul Adha.
Eid al-Adha is the festival of togetherness. May Allah bless you and your family with love and peace. Greetings of the day!
May you find a million reasons to make your life more beautiful on this day. May the joy of Eid be multiplied a thousand times and stay with you forever. Eid al Adha Mubarak!
I hope this Eid brings you all the brightest colours and plenty of happiness. I'd like to wish you and your loved ones a very happy Eid ul Adha!
May god give you the strength to stand against all evils, and make your life happy and prosperous . Eid ul Adha Mubarak!
May all your desires be fulfilled and hope you live a happy and prosperous life. Eid Mubarak 2024.
Wishing you and your family a life full of health, wealth and prosperity. May Allah shower his mercy on all of us. Eid al Adha Mubarak!
May Allah give you million reasons to stay happy and may you always stay healthy and joyful. Eid ul Adha Mubarak 2024.
May Allah bless you with a happy, peaceful and successful life. Eid Mubarak 2024!
May this Eid bring immense happiness and satisfaction to you and your beautiful family. Eid al-Adha Mubarak!
On this auspicious day of Eid, accept the blessings of Allah with all your heart and forget the sorrows that burden our soul. Wishing that you grow wiser and more charming every day!
I pray to Allah for answering all your prayer and to give you the strength to fulfil your dreams. May this Eid fill your heart with immense joy. Happy Eid al Adha!
On this Eid may your be rewarded by Allah immensely and may the almighty shower his choicest blessings upon you. Eid Mubarak 2024.
Eid is the holy festival for all Muslims around the globe. Let us enjoy this occasion with love, peace, and unity. Happy Eid-ul-Adha 2024!
Spending Eid with your loved ones is no less than a magic. Let us thank almighty Allah for this. Eid al Adha Mubarak 2024.
May the happiness and positivity of Eid enlighten your life now and always. Eid al Adha Mubarak 2024!
May your sacrifices on Eid al Adha be a source of happiness for you and your loved ones. Greetings of Eid ul Adha 2024.
Let us help all the poor and needy people on this holy festival to serve the purpose of Eid al Adha. Happy Eid 2024.
The best Eid is the one spent with your family. I wish you a very happy Eid ul Adha 2024.
On this Eid, let us make our parents happy and ensure that they enjoy this festival to the fullest. Eid Mubarak 2024.
Eid is not only a festival but it is a reminder that we should unite to share happiness and good time without forgetting Allah. Happy Eid al Adha 2024.
People who spend all the festivals with their family members are the luckiest ones, and I am glad that I am among such people. Eid al Adha 2024 Mubarak.
