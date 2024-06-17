Eid-Ul-Adha 2024: Eid Mubarak Wishes, Messages, Greetings, and SMS on Bakri Eid

Eid-ul-Adha 2024: Here are some wishes and greetings you can share on this day.
(Photo: iStock)
Eid-ul-Adha 2024 Wishes: Eid-ul-Adha 2024 is just around the corner and the preparations to observe the day have already begun. The festival is set to be celebrated on Monday, 17 June. It is popularly known as Eid-al-Adha, Bakrid, and Bakra Eid. It is one of the grandest festivals in Islam. Everyone belonging to the Muslim community celebrates this festival with great enthusiasm. They spend time with their friends and family and make beautiful memories.
Eid-ul-Adha celebrates the devotion of Prophet Ibrahim towards Allah. On this day, Muslims follow certain important rituals such as animal sacrifice. They also wear new clothes and meet their loved ones. People prepare different delicacies at home to observe the event. They also invite their friends and family to spend time together. They also pray together and wish for each other's good health and prosperity.
Here are some wishes, greetings, messages, and quotes you can share with your loved ones on Eid-al-Adha 2024. Spend the day with your loved ones and take care of the people around you.
Wish you a happy and prosperous Eid. Eid ul Adha Mubarak 2024 to you and your family.
Eid is the best time of the year because all your loved ones celebrate it together. Greetings of Eid al Adha!
Eid-al-Adha 2024 wishes.
I wish you and your loved ones all the happiness and prosperity on this Eid ul Adha. May you get all that you want.
Eid al Adha is a day to celebrate the trust, faith, love and devotion of Prophet Ibrahim towards Allah. Eid ul Adha Mubarak 2024 to you.
Let us pledge to help the poor and needy on this Eid al Adha. We should take care of them.
My heartiest wishes and warm regards to you and your entire family on this Eid ul Adha. May you spend this day happily.
Eid ul Adha 2024 messages.
Embrace Allah's divine blessings on this auspicious festival of Eid al Adha. Happy Eid ul Adha 2024 to you.
Understand the meaning of animal sacrifices on Eid al Adha and learn to have faith in the decisions of the almighty. Eid Mubarak 2024 to you.
Eid is a time of spiritual reflection, unity, love, and sacrifice. Greetings of Eid al Adha 2024 to you and your family.
Eid is an inspiring festival for the world because it teaches us unity, compassion, and devotion. Eid al Adha Mubarak 2024 to you.
Eid Mubarak 2024 images.
On this Eid-al-Adha, let us help the poor and needy people so that they will also enjoy the festival. Eid Mubarak to you.
Celebrating the festival of Eid with your family is a blessing. Let us thank Almighty Allah for the innumerable favours. Eid al Adha Mubarak.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined