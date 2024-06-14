Happy Eid-ul-Adha 2024: 50+ Eid Mubarak Wishes, Messages & Images on Eid al Adha

Eid-al-Adha 2024 Wishes: The festival of Eid-ul-Adha is almost around the corner. It is celebrated on the 10th day of Dhul Hijjah, and is known by several names, including Eid-al-Adha, Bakrid, Bakra Eid, feast of sacrifice, festival of sacrifice, Eid-ul-Zuha, Eid Qurban, Qurban Bayarami, Greater Eid, and Eid-al-Kabeer. The date of Eid al Adha depends on the moon sighting like other Muslim festivals, and therefore changes every year. This year, Eid-al-Adha will be celebrated on 17 June 2024 in India, Pakistan, Malaysia, and 16 June 2024 in Saudi Arabia, UAE, and other Arab countries.

Eid-al-Adha is one of the grand festivals in Islam and has a great significance. The festival commemorates the obedience, willingness, and devotion of Prophet Ibrahim towards Allah. On this day, Muslims follow some important rituals, and one of them is animal sacrifice. The meat of sacrificed animal is distributed among relatives, neighbours and poor people.

To make this Eid-ul-Adha special for your loved ones, we have curated some Eid-al-Adha 2024 wishes, messages, greetings, and images for you below.