Dussehra 2023 Date in India: Timings, History, Significance, Muhurat & Rituals

Know everything about Dussehra 2023
(Image: iStock)
Dussehra 2023: Dussehra, also known as Vijaydashami is celebrated after the the nine-day festival of Navratri. This year, Dussehra will be celebrated on 24 October 2023, Tuesday. This day marks the beginning of Diwali preparations for the year and Diwali is celebrated 20 days after Dussehra.
Dussehra is one of the most important Hindu celebrations that commemorates Lord Rama’s victory over Ravana thus reminding people about the victory of the good over the evil. Dussehra is a Sanskrit word that translates to ‘ten (dasha) defeat (hara)’ in English and since King Ravana was known to have ten heads, this day falls on the 10th day of the month of Ashvina, which falls on September-October in the Gregorian calendar. People perform different rituals on Vijayadashami including Shami Puja, Aparajita Puja, and Seema Avalanghan. These rites have to be performed during Aparahna time as per the Hindu division of the day.
Although Dussehra is not part of Navratri or Durga Puja, it is liked by them since Goddess Durga statues are immersed in holy water on this day and people also set fire to the effigies of Ravana, Meghnad, and Kunbhakaran.
According to Drik Panchang, Dashami tithi will begin at 05.44 PM on 23 October, Monday, and it will end at 03.14 PM on October 24, Tuesday.
The Vijay Muhurata begins at 01:58 PM on 23 October and ends at 2:43 PM on the same day. The duration of the Vijay Muhurata is 45 minutes. The Apaharana pooja on Tuesday can be performed between 1:13 PM and 3:28 PM. The duration is 2 hours 15 minutes.
Dussehra is an auspicious day and holds immense mythological significance. It is believed that this day marks the victory of good over evil when Lord Rama vanquished the demon King Ravana and his malevolent army after a protracted battle between the forces of righteousness and evil. Since then, the day has been celebrated as Vijay Dashami, the Day of Victory.
Dussehra also symbolizes the end of Navratri and Durga Puja celebrations. It is believed that it was on this day when the fierce Goddess Durga confronted and annihilated Mahishasura’s formidable army which carries a profound message of the conquest of good over evil.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)