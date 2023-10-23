Dussehra 2023 Date in India: Timings, History, Significance, Muhurat & Rituals

Dussehra 2023: Dussehra, also known as Vijaydashami is celebrated after the the nine-day festival of Navratri. This year, Dussehra will be celebrated on 24 October 2023, Tuesday. This day marks the beginning of Diwali preparations for the year and Diwali is celebrated 20 days after Dussehra.

Dussehra is one of the most important Hindu celebrations that commemorates Lord Rama’s victory over Ravana thus reminding people about the victory of the good over the evil. Dussehra is a Sanskrit word that translates to ‘ten (dasha) defeat (hara)’ in English and since King Ravana was known to have ten heads, this day falls on the 10th day of the month of Ashvina, which falls on September-October in the Gregorian calendar. People perform different rituals on Vijayadashami including Shami Puja, Aparajita Puja, and Seema Avalanghan. These rites have to be performed during Aparahna time as per the Hindu division of the day.

Although Dussehra is not part of Navratri or Durga Puja, it is liked by them since Goddess Durga statues are immersed in holy water on this day and people also set fire to the effigies of Ravana, Meghnad, and Kunbhakaran.