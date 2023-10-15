Happy Navratri 2023 Wishes: Quotes, Messages, Images, Posters, and Greetings

Shardiya Navratri 2023 Wishes: The nine-day festival of Navratri will start today on Sunday, 15 October 2023, and end on 24 October with Dussehra. Shardiya Navratri is an auspicious festival of Hindus and is dedicated to Goddess Durga. On the occasion of Navratri, devotees perform special rituals, prayers, observe fasting, and engage in several other religious activities. Navratri is celebrated with great fervor and enthusiasm in India. It marks the victory of good over evil.

According to the Hindu calendar, Shardiya Navratri falls in the month of Ashwin. During this festival of unity and devotion, Hindus worship the nine divine forms of Maa Durga, including Shailaputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skandamata, Katyayani, Kalratri, Maha Gauri, and Siddhidatri. Each form of Goddess Durga has a great significance.

