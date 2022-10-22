Tips For Safe Diwali: How to Take Care of Your Eyes During Diwali

Diwali preparations have begun all around the country. People have already cleaned their houses and offices and are all set to decorate their areas with lights, flowers, diyas, and rangolis. The preparation for Diwali begins weeks in advance since it is a five-day long festival. But it is very important that people are careful while cleaning and decorating their houses so that they do not harm themselves.

The eyes are the most sensitive part of our body and it is important that we are cautious of all the things that can damage the organs. Here are a few safety tips you can follow to protect your eyes during Diwali season.