Tips For Safe Diwali: How to Take Care of Your Eyes During Diwali

Tips to protect your eyes during Diwali
(Image: iStock)
Diwali preparations have begun all around the country. People have already cleaned their houses and offices and are all set to decorate their areas with lights, flowers, diyas, and rangolis. The preparation for Diwali begins weeks in advance since it is a five-day long festival. But it is very important that people are careful while cleaning and decorating their houses so that they do not harm themselves.
The eyes are the most sensitive part of our body and it is important that we are cautious of all the things that can damage the organs. Here are a few safety tips you can follow to protect your eyes during Diwali season.
Make sure you maintain a safe distance while bursting crackers, especially 'Anaars' since they tend to explode and that can harm the eyes as well.
Diwali is a festival of lights and people light diyas during this season. Make sure that the diyas are placed properly and are not kept near inflammable objects that will catch fire easily.
Make sure to wash your hands after making rangolis, do not touch your eyes or play with the rangoli colors since they have sand and glass particles mixed in them.
Do not burn the crackers inside the house since it can prove to be dangerous and result in excess smoke that can be harmful to the eyes and lungs.
Do not forget to wash your hands after you are done with bursting crackers else the chemicals and materials inside the crackers may result in an eye infection.
You can use protective glasses while lighting crackers to prevent any harm.
If you experience any eye injury due to crackers, do not try to treat them yourselves, meet an eye specialist.
Do not burn the crackers while holding them in your hands.
Do not burn firecrackers in tins or containers. They might explode and cause severe harm or burns to your eyes.
Make sure that children light crackers under an adult's supervision.
Do not wear contact lenses on Diwali, the smoke, heat, and chemical particles in the air can cause irritation to the eyes.
In the case of any eye injury, do not apply any ointment without a doctor's help, and never rub your eyes since they can cause more damage.
