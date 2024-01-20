Curly Hair Care Routine: How To Take Care Of Curly Hair Naturally?

1. Always comb your hair from the bottom up as it allows you to gently detangle each knot, and prevents the compounding of knots toward the bottom and yanking your way through.

2. To protect hair from damage and to detangle efficiently, it is advised to saturate your hair with a quality hair detangler and always rely on a wide-tooth comb or a specially designed detangling brush to rake through curly hair.

3. Applying serum, a curl cream or a leave-in for curly hair not only helps smoothen the curls but also gives the curls definition and separation, helping them to hold their form without giving any crunch.

4. The best way to help your curly hair maintain natural volume and also prevent it from excessive bedhead is to rely on the pineapple technique in which the hair is loosely gathered at the highest point of the head, before sleep.

5. To make your curls look even more pristine between wash days, it is recommended to use a silk hair scrunchie to prevent hair breakage and ponytail creasing.

6. It's time to make the switch and start sleeping on a silk pillowcase as it helps to reduce bedhead by reducing friction on the hair overnight, which makes the curls look sleek and hydrated day after day.

7. Curly hair tends to become dry easily. Excessively shampooing your hair sucks out the natural moisture from them. Conditioning your curls helps the hair cuticle to be sealed and protects against environmental damage.

8. Limit the use of heat styling tools as the high temperatures remove the natural texture of your curls, and make them look dull and lifeless. And make sure to use a good heat protectant spray whenever you can't avoid it.

9. Taking hot water showers strips off the natural oil or sebum from the scalp and hair. It also opens up the cuticle and makes the hair strands prone to frizz and breakage. Coldwater rinses are the safest bet for both shampooing and conditioning your curls.

10. Make sure to get your hair trimmed every 6-8 weeks to get rid of the split ends and damaged hair. Curly hair also needs to look and feel healthy.