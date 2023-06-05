6 Common Beauty Habits That Are Ruining Your Skin

Daily habits that might be damaging your skin
We might think that washing the face every day and using good skincare products is all that we need to keep our skin healthy and glowing. But we are wrong. Sometimes we ignore the little things and we end up damaging the skin cells and sabotaging the skin's health.
It can be the little things like touching our face frequently, using a towel to dry our face, washing our face too often, etc. Today, we are here to discuss those habits that might appear small but play an important role in our life.
Make sure to do the right things and make people aware that only expensive products cannot save your skin if your little habits are harmful for your skin.
1. Over-exfoliation or over-cleansing- It is true that washing your face and keeping it clean is really important but over-cleansing and washing the face again and again can be extremely harmful. Going overboard can do more harm than good and you must not wash your face more than twice else you might be stripping it of its natural oils and making it vulnerable to aggressors and pollutants. Also, don't over-exfoliate your face with the aim to get smooth and radiant skin, it might just leave inflamed and irritated skin.
2. Not Removing Makeup- We all know a basic rule and I think you are the biggest culprit if you don't follow this rule- removing makeup before going to bed. Even doing it once can be so harmful and God knows how do you handle the breakouts if you do it regularly. Our skin is exposed to cosmetics, dirt, pollution, oil and so much more throughout the day that build up on the surface. Not washing this off can lead to irritation, clogged pores, breakouts, and dull-looking skin.
3. Dirty Phone Surfaces- Your phone is a silent culprit if you have bad skin and you can't catch hold of one thing you might be doing wrong. We’re all glued to our phones all the time without knowing that cell phones are a breeding ground for bacteria and can lead to pimples on the side of your face and around your chin and jawline. Thus make sure to keep wet wipes and keep cleaning your phones every now and then to avoid bad skin.
4. Dirty Makeup Brushes- We talked about cleaning the phones so how can we forget about cleaning the makeup brushes? They are the prime cause of acne and breakouts in a few cases. Makeup brushes can also gather and hold onto acne-causing bacteria if they are not cleaned properly or often. Make sure to wash your brushes once a week with a mild soap or brush cleanser to rid your brushes of dirt and germs. Also, try designating certain brushes for certain products instead of using one brush for your entire routine.
5. Lack of Proper Sleep- Not getting enough sleep is another common mistake and we think that sleep doesn't affect the way our skin looks. It not only causes dark circles but all results in dull skin. Deep sleep makes our skin undergo natural self-repair and prevents under-eye bags and circles, as well as more noticeable signs of skin aging.
6. Changing Skincare Routine Too Often- People keep changing their skincare routine due to several reasons- they see no results with the old regime, they like trying new products, or whatever reason may be. There are so many beauty products out there to experiment with trying a new product every day is a bad idea. Changing products frequently increases the risk of skin sensitivities thus trying to stick to a routine unless you experience something too bad.
