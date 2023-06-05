6 Common Beauty Habits That Are Ruining Your Skin

1. Over-exfoliation or over-cleansing- It is true that washing your face and keeping it clean is really important but over-cleansing and washing the face again and again can be extremely harmful. Going overboard can do more harm than good and you must not wash your face more than twice else you might be stripping it of its natural oils and making it vulnerable to aggressors and pollutants. Also, don't over-exfoliate your face with the aim to get smooth and radiant skin, it might just leave inflamed and irritated skin.

2. Not Removing Makeup- We all know a basic rule and I think you are the biggest culprit if you don't follow this rule- removing makeup before going to bed. Even doing it once can be so harmful and God knows how do you handle the breakouts if you do it regularly. Our skin is exposed to cosmetics, dirt, pollution, oil and so much more throughout the day that build up on the surface. Not washing this off can lead to irritation, clogged pores, breakouts, and dull-looking skin.

3. Dirty Phone Surfaces- Your phone is a silent culprit if you have bad skin and you can't catch hold of one thing you might be doing wrong. We’re all glued to our phones all the time without knowing that cell phones are a breeding ground for bacteria and can lead to pimples on the side of your face and around your chin and jawline. Thus make sure to keep wet wipes and keep cleaning your phones every now and then to avoid bad skin.