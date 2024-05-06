Childhood Depression Awareness Day 2024: Significance, Activities, & Celebration

Childhood Depression Awareness Day 2024: World Childhood Depression Awareness Day is observed on 7 May, every year. The day is dedicated to raising awareness about the serious issue of childhood depression and to promoting the resources needed to support children and families who are struggling with mental health challenges.

This year, the day is scheduled to be observed on Tuesday. Everyone should actively participate and talk about ways to reduce childhood depression. Children should have less stress and more joy in their lives. It is our duty to provide them a comfortable environment so they can talk about their problems.