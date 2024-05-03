World Laughter Day 2024: Date, History, Significance & Celebration

The significance of World Laughter Day is to promote laughter and its healing benefits. It is a day to create awareness about the importance of laughter in our lives and to encourage people to express themselves freely through humor. The day also aims to highlight the role of laughter in creating social bonds and promoting positive communication.

Laughter is the best medicine, and World Laughter Day is a day to celebrate this powerful force of love and humor. It is a day to create a positive impact on the world by laughing at ourselves and at others, which can make a difference in the world.

It is believed that laughter evolved as a way for humans to communicate and bond with each other. Early humans used laughter to express joy, relief, and even to intimidate their enemies. Over time, laughter became an important part of human culture and was used in rituals, ceremonies, and celebrations.