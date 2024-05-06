International No Diet Day 2024: Date, Theme, History, Significance, and Quotes

International No Diet Day is observed on 6 May every year. This day is dedicated to promoting body acceptance, diversity, and respect for all body shapes and sizes. The day is aimed at raising awareness about weight discrimination and fatphobia, while also eliminating harmful dieting practices.

Unrealistic body types, photoshopped pictures of models in magazines, and an impossible body standard to achieve are among the factors contributing to an increase in eating disorders among young people. Society has defined a particular body type as ideal, and it rejects any other body type. This has led to a decline in body positivity, which has further influenced the morals of young people worldwide. International No Diet Day is recognized to educate people about the disadvantages of unnecessary dieting with an aim to achieve a perfect body.