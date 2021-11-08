Chhath Puja 2021: Significance Of All Four Days And Samagri List

Sandhya Arghya or Pehli Arghya

The third day of Chhath Puja is the most important day of the Chhath puja celebrations. It shall be celerbated on 10 November 2021 this year. Devotees continue to observe a fast without eating or drinking a single drop of water.

Prasad of thekua made with jaggery, ghee and flour is prepared by the devotees for the puja. Henceforth, later at sunset, the vratis along with their families offer arghya to Lord Surya in a water body, which is also called Sandhya Arghya or Pehli Arghya.

The prasad is one of the most important elements of the chhath puja and it is not meant to be touched even the slightest by salt.

The fast of the Sandhya Arghya then continues for the entire night till the sunrise of the next day.

The Puja timings for the main Chhath puja day are as follows-

Sunrise: 06:40 AM

Sunset: 05:30 PM