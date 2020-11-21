In Photos: Here’s How India Celebrated Chhath Puja Amid Pandemic

From observing fast to taking a dip in the river, here’s a look at how India celebrated the four-day-long festival.

Chhath Puja is a festival which starts on the Chaturthi of Shukla Paksha, and is celebrated till Saptami Tithi. Devotees from several parts of the country practised the Usha Arghya, on the last day of Chhath on Friday, 20 November.

From observing fast to taking a dip in the river, to offer prayers to the Sun God, here’s a look at how India ended the four-day-long festival.