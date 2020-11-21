In Photos: Here’s How India Celebrated Chhath Puja Amid Pandemic


From observing fast to taking a dip in the river, here’s a look at how India celebrated the four-day-long festival.
Devotees perform rituals during Chhath Puja at Shri Durgiana Temple in Amritsar. | (Photo: IANS)
Chhath Puja is a festival which starts on the Chaturthi of Shukla Paksha, and is celebrated till Saptami Tithi. Devotees from several parts of the country practised the Usha Arghya, on the last day of Chhath on Friday, 20 November.

From observing fast to taking a dip in the river, to offer prayers to the Sun God, here’s a look at how India ended the four-day-long festival.

Devotees perform rituals during Chhath Puja at Shri Durgiana Temple in Amritsar.
Devotees pray to the Sun God in a pond on the occasion of Chhath Puja in Agartala.

Several states like Bihar, Delhi, and Jharkhand had to limit the festivities this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but devotees from other states thronged the ghats to carry out their rituals.

Devotees pray on the banks of Brahmaputra river on the occasion of Chhath Puja in Guwahati.
Devotees offer prayers on the banks of Yamuna river on the occasion of Chhath Puja festival in Prayagraj.
Devotees perform rituals at the bank of River Ganga, on the occasion of Chhath Puja in Kolkata.
Women take part in rituals after taking a holy dip in the Narmada river on the occasion of Chhath Puja in Jabalpur.
Devotees perform rituals during Chhat Puja at the bank of River Brahmaputra in Guwahati.
Devotees perform rituals during Chhath Puja at Shri Durgiana Temple in Amritsar. 
Devotees pray to the Sun God on the occasion of Chhath Puja at a Ganga ghat in Varanasi.

