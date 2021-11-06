Chhath Puja 2021: Date, Shubh Muhurat and Significance

Here are the details about Chhath Puja 2021 Date, Timings And Significance
(Photo: iStock)
Chhath Puja is a four day long festival dedicated to Lord Surya. According to the Hindu calendar, it begins from Chaturthi of Shukla Paksha, and ends on Saptami Tithi.
The main Chhath Puja is celebrated six days after Diwali.
Chhath Puja is celebrated mainly in Bihar, Jharkhand, eastern Uttar Pradesh and some parts of Nepal. On this day, women observe a fast for the well being of their family.
Chhath Puja Day Sunrise: 06:40 AM
Chhath Puja Day Sunset on: 05:30 PM
Shashthi Tithi Begins - 10:35 AM on 9 November 2021
Shashthi Tithi Ends - 08:25 AM on 10 November 2021
As mentioned above, Chhath Puja is a festival dedicated to Lord Surya (Sun, the God of Energy). Lord Surya is worshipped on all four days of Chhath Puja.
Four days of Chhath are: Nahay Khay, Kharna, Chhath Puja and Usha Arghya.
People who participate in Chhath Puja observe different kinds of fasts, and follow traditional rituals while praying to Lord Surya on all four days.
According to Drik Panchang, Chhath Puja is also known as Surya Shashti, Chhath, Chhathi, Chhath Parv, Dala Puja and Dala Chhath.
