Chhath Puja 2020: Wishes, Quotes, Images, Cards and Greetings

Chhath Puja is a festival which starts on the Chaturthi of Shukla Paksha, and is celebrated till Saptami Tithi. It starts with ‘Nahay Khay’ and ends with ‘Usha Arghya’, which is the last day of Chhath on Friday, 20 November. On this day, Vratis eat satvik food.

Chhath is celebrated six days after Diwali with the worshiping of the sun is primarily celebrated in Bihar, Jharkhand, eastern Uttar Pradesh and some parts of Nepal between October and November to bring peace and prosperity in the family.