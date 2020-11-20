Chhath Puja 2020: Wishes, Quotes, Images, Cards and Greetings


Best Chhath Puja wishes, greetings, images and cards for text messages.
The Quint
Happy Chhath Puja 2020 Wishes and Quotes | (Photo Courtesy: iStock Images)
Lifestyle

Chhath Puja is a festival which starts on the Chaturthi of Shukla Paksha, and is celebrated till Saptami Tithi. It starts with ‘Nahay Khay’ and ends with ‘Usha Arghya’, which is the last day of Chhath on Friday, 20 November. On this day, Vratis eat satvik food.

Chhath is celebrated six days after Diwali with the worshiping of the sun is primarily celebrated in Bihar, Jharkhand, eastern Uttar Pradesh and some parts of Nepal between October and November to bring peace and prosperity in the family. Check below the best wishes, greetings, images, cards, quotes for Facebook messages, WhatsApp texts and Instagram images in English, Hindi and Bhojpuri.

Happy Chhath Puja 2020 Greetings, Cards & Quotes

  • “All that exists was born from the sun
    He is the source and the end
    May Sun God bless you this Chhat Puja
    Heart full of wishes, here I send.”
  • “It’s a day to offer Arghya to Sun God
    And thank Him with all your heart
    May your fast bring you joy
    Happy Chhath Puja.”
  • “Let’s thank Sun God for the light
    And take a holy bath in the river too
    May this Chhath Puja bring
    Ample blessing throughout the year for you.”
  • “May this Chhath Puja mark the beginning
    Of life, fortune and success for you
    May the wishes to make this day
    Be blessed by Sun God and come true.”

Happy Chhath Puja 2020 Images for WhatsApp and Facebook

Happy Chatt Puja 2020!
Happy Chatt Puja 2020 greetings in Hindi
Happy Chatt Puja 2020 greetings in Bhojpuri
Happy Chatt Puja 2020 greetings image for WhatsApp and Facebook. 

Published: undefined
SCROLL FOR NEXT