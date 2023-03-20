Chaitra Navratri 2023: Start Date, End Date, List of Colors and Their Importance

Chaitra Navratri: Know the start date, end date, list of colors and their significance.
The auspicious occasion of Chaitra Navratri is almost around the corner. It is a nine day festival celebrated by the Hindus. According to the Hindu Luni-Solar calendar, the festival of Chaitra Navratri starts on the first day of the Chaitra month, which generally falls in the month of March or April.
Chaitra Navratri is also known as Navratri and Vasanta Navratri. The birthday of Lord Rama (Ram Navami) is observed on the last (9th) day of Navratri festival.
The nine days of Navratri are celebrated by Hindus with great enthusiasm and grandeur. During the Navratri festivities, nine avatars of Maa Durga or Goddess Shakti are worshipped. These nine avatars include Shailaputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skandamata, Katyayani, Kalaratri, Mahagauri, and Siddhidatri.
The nine days of Navratri are associated with nine different colors. Let us read about the 9 colors of Navratri and their significance.
Chaitra Navratri 2023 starts on Wednesday, 22 March.
This year, Chaitra Navratri ends on Thursday, 30 March 2023.
Following is the list of 9 colors of Navratri and their significance.
Day 1 (Royal Blue): This color signifies richness and tranquillity. People wear royal blue color on the first day of Navratri and participate in the festivities.
Day 2 (Yellow): This color signifies joy, cheerfulness and optimism and that is why Hindus wear yellow color on the second day of Navratri.
Day 3 (Green): This color signifies nature, growth, and peace. Hindus wear green color on third day of Navratri to attain peace and tranquillity.
Day 4 (Grey): This color signifies balance and low key attitude. People wear grey color on the fourth day of Navratri to attain balance in life and show a down to earth attitude.
Day 5 (Orange): This color signifies warmth and exuberance. Hindus wear orange color on fifth day of Navratri to stay positive and full of energy.
Day 6 (White): This color signifies purity and innocence. People wear white color on sixth (Shashthi) day to seek the blessings, inner peace, and security.
Day 7 (Red): This color signifies passion and love and that is why a red colored chunri is offered to Goddess Shakti. Hindus wear red color on the seventh day of Navratri to attain vigour and vitality.
Day 8 (Blue): This color signifies sky and its limitless nature. People wear blue color on the eighth day of Navratri with an intention to broaden their visions and horizons.
Day 9 (Pink): This color signifies harmony, affection, and love. People wear pink color on the ninth day of Navratri to look attractive and add charm to their personality.
