Chaitra Navratri 2023: Start Date, End Date, List of Colors and Their Importance

Following is the list of 9 colors of Navratri and their significance.

Day 1 (Royal Blue): This color signifies richness and tranquillity. People wear royal blue color on the first day of Navratri and participate in the festivities.

Day 2 (Yellow): This color signifies joy, cheerfulness and optimism and that is why Hindus wear yellow color on the second day of Navratri.

Day 3 (Green): This color signifies nature, growth, and peace. Hindus wear green color on third day of Navratri to attain peace and tranquillity.

Day 4 (Grey): This color signifies balance and low key attitude. People wear grey color on the fourth day of Navratri to attain balance in life and show a down to earth attitude.

Day 5 (Orange): This color signifies warmth and exuberance. Hindus wear orange color on fifth day of Navratri to stay positive and full of energy.