Navratri Fasting For Diabetes: Tips For Healthy Fasting & Recipes to Try at Home

Navratri has begun and today is the first day of Chaitra Navratri 2023 and we will be celebrating Ram Navami on 30 March. Navratri is an auspicious celebration for the Hindus wherein they pray the nine forms of Goddess Durga and they also observe fast while trying to please the Goddess.

Navratri fasting is a ritual followed by the Hindus who want to follow the tough path to please the Goddess. Not everyone necessarily fasts during these nine days and the ones who do can eat certain foods like fruits, ghee, dry fruits, milk, etc.

People with certain health conditions never take a step back from the rituals and take part in the Navratri Vrat the same way as others. But we must know that conditions like diabetes can be challenging to manage while fasting. Here are a few easy and quick recipes along with a few tips to keep your health in check.