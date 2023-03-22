Navratri Fasting For Diabetes: Tips For Healthy Fasting & Recipes to Try at Home

Chaitra Navratri 2023
(Photo: iStock)
Navratri has begun and today is the first day of Chaitra Navratri 2023 and we will be celebrating Ram Navami on 30 March. Navratri is an auspicious celebration for the Hindus wherein they pray the nine forms of Goddess Durga and they also observe fast while trying to please the Goddess.
Navratri fasting is a ritual followed by the Hindus who want to follow the tough path to please the Goddess. Not everyone necessarily fasts during these nine days and the ones who do can eat certain foods like fruits, ghee, dry fruits, milk, etc.
People with certain health conditions never take a step back from the rituals and take part in the Navratri Vrat the same way as others. But we must know that conditions like diabetes can be challenging to manage while fasting. Here are a few easy and quick recipes along with a few tips to keep your health in check.
Don't stay hungry for too long. Since Navratri fasting allows you to eat certain foods, make sure to eat every 2-3 hours instead of taking three big meals.
Plan your diet with a mix of fats, carbs and protein so that you have the required energy during the entire day. Do not have high carbs diet since it can lead to spike in sugar levels and unwanted weight gain.
Stay hydrated during the day, Unlike the Ramadan fast, Navratri fast does not require abstaining from liquids. Thus, drink enough water, fruit juices, coconut water and stay away from caffeinated drinks like tea.
Use healthy methods of cooking like baking, grilling, air frying, sautéing instead of deep frying or using lots of oil in making Tikkis or Puris for Vrat.
Keep testing your glucose levels more often than you usually do since fasting may result in low glucose levels. Take your insulin and medications in time. Discuss the precautions and plan of action with your doctor in advance.
In case of feeling dizzy, disoriented or sweaty, break your fast immediately. Consume glucose tablets, sugary things followed by a meal like a sandwich or a bowl of cereals.
Roasted Makhanas or foxnuts are the healthiest snacks for the people observing Navratri fast. They are low in calories and you can always roast some peanuts along with them in a tablespoon of ghee and add the vrat salt for taste.
Makhana kheer is another recipe that can be consumed during the Navratri fast and is healthy for you. You can boil milk and add your roasted makhanas along with handful of dry fruits like cashews, almonds, raisins, etc. Avoid adding sugar. You can enjoy it warm or after it cools down as a dessert.
Apple smoothie is another good option for Navratri breakfast or snack options. It is rich in calcium, vitamin-A, vitamin-C, protein, antioxidants, potassium, fiber, and iron. You can blend the fruit with milk, yogurt, cinnamon, ice cubes, and dry fruits.
Sabudana Khichdi is a great option for the Navratri meal at night. You will have to mix the overnight soaked and drained sabudana, peanuts, salt, and chilli powder such that the tapioca pearls are coated with the masalas. Heat the ghee, add cumin seeds, red chilli, and curry leaves in the pan, add the Sabudana mixture and let the mixture stay for a bit on the low flame. You can also add lemon juice, and peanuts with coriander leaves and green chillies.
Fruit Chaat is as easy as cutting the fruits into smaller pieces and sprinkling some Vrat salt on the top or little cream to convert it into a healthy and Vrat friendly dessert.
Fruits raita is also the same instead you add curd and roasted jeera powder for better taste and it can be a great snack or a side dish with your meal like Sabudana Khichdi.