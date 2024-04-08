Chaitra Navratri 2024: Ghatasthapana Date, Time, Puja Muhurat, Samagri, Rituals

Chaitra Navratri 2024: Know the Ghatasthapana date and time.
(Photo: iStock)
The auspicious nine-day festival of Chaitra Navratri is celebrated with great pomp and excitement across India. This year, Chaitra Navratri is scheduled to start on Tuesday, 9 April 2024, and end on 17 April. The celebrations begin on the first day of the Hindu Luni-Solar calendar. It is important to note that Hindu devotees worship Goddess Durga and her nine forms during the festival. All devotees eagerly wait to celebrate Chaitra Navratri every year and seek Maa Durga's blessings.
The nine incarnations of Goddess Durga include Maa Shailputri, Maa Brahmacharini, Maa Chandraghanta, Maa Kushmanda, Skanda Mata, Maa Katyayani, Maa Kaalratri, Maa Mahagauri, and Maa Siddhidatri. It is important to note that the first day of Chaitra Navratri is marked as Ghatasthpana and the last day is Ram Navami. Devotees should know all the important details about the festival.
Here are the important updates you should know about Ghatasthapana in Chaitra Navratri. Read the date, rituals, and puja timings if you are gearing up to observe the festival with your loved ones this year.
Ghatasthapana, popularly known as Kalash Sthapana is the first day of the nine-day festival of Chaitra Navratri. It is one of the most auspicious moments in the grand festival.
According to the latest official details, Ghatasthapana or Kalash Sthapana is set to be observed on Tuesday, 9 April. Devotees are gearing up to observe the first day of the festival with their loved ones.
According to Drik Panchang, here are the puja dates and timings you should know about Ghatasthapana, before observing the rituals:
Ghatasthapana Muhurat: Tuesday, 9 April, 6:02 am to 10:16 am.
Ghatasthapana Abhijeet Muhurat: 9 April, 11:57 am to 12:48 pm.
Pratipada Tithi Start Date: 8 April at 11:50 pm.
Pratipada Tithi End Date: 9 April at 8:30 pm.
Vaidhrti Yog Start Date: 8 April at 6:14 pm.
Vaidhrti Yog End Date: 9 April at 2:18 pm.
The first one-third of Pratipada Tithi is believed to be the most auspicious time for Ghatasthapana, as per the Hindu rituals. One can also perform the ritual during Abhijeet Muhurta.
The samagri that you need for Ghatasthapana include saffron, incense, barley, honeycombs, turmeric bales, flowers, sugar, Panchmeva, mace, coconut, sand, clay, betel leaves, cloves, Bel Patra, and Amrapatra.
You will also need a picture of Mata Durga, Turmeric, Kalash, milk, fruits, sweets, and mustard. Devotees light a lamp in the Ghatasthapana area. It is advised to light a lamp every day of Chaitra Navratri while chanting the mantra of Maa Durga.
