Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Lifestyle Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Chaitra Navratri 2024: Ghatasthapana Date, Time, Puja Muhurat, Samagri, Rituals

Chaitra Navratri 2024: Ghatasthapana Date, Time, Puja Muhurat, Samagri, Rituals

Chaitra Navratri 2024: Ghatasthapana 2024 will be observed on Tuesday, 9 April, by the devotees.
Raajwrita Dutta
Lifestyle
Published:

Chaitra Navratri 2024: Know the Ghatasthapana date and time.

|

(Photo: iStock)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Chaitra Navratri 2024: Know the&nbsp;Ghatasthapana date and time.</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

The auspicious nine-day festival of Chaitra Navratri is celebrated with great pomp and excitement across India. This year, Chaitra Navratri is scheduled to start on Tuesday, 9 April 2024, and end on 17 April. The celebrations begin on the first day of the Hindu Luni-Solar calendar. It is important to note that Hindu devotees worship Goddess Durga and her nine forms during the festival. All devotees eagerly wait to celebrate Chaitra Navratri every year and seek Maa Durga's blessings.

The nine incarnations of Goddess Durga include Maa Shailputri, Maa Brahmacharini, Maa Chandraghanta, Maa Kushmanda, Skanda Mata, Maa Katyayani, Maa Kaalratri, Maa Mahagauri, and Maa Siddhidatri. It is important to note that the first day of Chaitra Navratri is marked as Ghatasthpana and the last day is Ram Navami. Devotees should know all the important details about the festival.

Also ReadEid-ul-Fitr Moon Sighting 2024: When Will India Sight Shawwal Moon This Year?

Here are the important updates you should know about Ghatasthapana in Chaitra Navratri. Read the date, rituals, and puja timings if you are gearing up to observe the festival with your loved ones this year.

Chaitra Navratri 2024: Ghatasthapana Date

Ghatasthapana, popularly known as Kalash Sthapana is the first day of the nine-day festival of Chaitra Navratri. It is one of the most auspicious moments in the grand festival.

It is the most important ritual of Chaitra Navratri and marks the beginning of the nine days of festivities. During Ghatasthapana, devotees invoke Goddess Shakti by placing a Kalash in their house or a place of worship.

According to the latest official details, Ghatasthapana or Kalash Sthapana is set to be observed on Tuesday, 9 April. Devotees are gearing up to observe the first day of the festival with their loved ones.

Also ReadHoli Bhai Dooj 2024: Date and Time, Muhurat, Significance, History, and Rituals
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Ghatasthapana 2024: Puja Muhurat and Timings

According to Drik Panchang, here are the puja dates and timings you should know about Ghatasthapana, before observing the rituals:

  • Ghatasthapana Muhurat: Tuesday, 9 April, 6:02 am to 10:16 am.

  • Ghatasthapana Abhijeet Muhurat: 9 April, 11:57 am to 12:48 pm.

  • Pratipada Tithi Start Date: 8 April at 11:50 pm.

  • Pratipada Tithi End Date: 9 April at 8:30 pm.

  • Vaidhrti Yog Start Date: 8 April at 6:14 pm.

  • Vaidhrti Yog End Date: 9 April at 2:18 pm.

Chaitra Navratri 2024: Ghatasthapana Rituals

The first one-third of Pratipada Tithi is believed to be the most auspicious time for Ghatasthapana, as per the Hindu rituals. One can also perform the ritual during Abhijeet Muhurta.

The samagri that you need for Ghatasthapana include saffron, incense, barley, honeycombs, turmeric bales, flowers, sugar, Panchmeva, mace, coconut, sand, clay, betel leaves, cloves, Bel Patra, and Amrapatra.

Also ReadLaylat-al-Qadr 2024: Date, History & Significance of Night of Power in Ramadan

You will also need a picture of Mata Durga, Turmeric, Kalash, milk, fruits, sweets, and mustard. Devotees light a lamp in the Ghatasthapana area. It is advised to light a lamp every day of Chaitra Navratri while chanting the mantra of Maa Durga.

Also ReadJumat-ul-Vida 2024: Date, History, and Significance of Last Friday of Ramadan

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT