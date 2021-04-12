Happy Chaitra Navratri 2021: Wishes, Images, Quotes

Chaitra Navratri 2021: The holy festival of Navratri is celebrated for nine days and will conclude on 22 April.
The Quint
Lifestyle
Published:
Happy Chaitra Navratri Wishes, Images, and Quotes in English and Hindi. | (Photo Courtesy: iStock Images)
This year, Chaitra Navratri starts from Tuesday, 13 April. The holy festival of Navratri is celebrated for nine days and will conclude on 22 April. The first day of Chaitra Navratri is celebrated as the new year by the people of the Hindu community. People pray to nine different forms of Goddess Durga on these nine days.
Navratri is celebrated as different festival in different states – Gudi Padwa in Maharashtra, and Ugadi festival in Andhra Pradesh. On the auspicious festival of Chaitra Navratri, people greet their loved ones with wishes of a very Happy Navratri.
If you also want to wish Chaitra Navratri to your loved ones, then you can use these messages, images, and quotes mentioned below. Apart from this, you can also share these messages on social media platforms such as Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.
Chaitra Navratri Wishes, Images, Quotes
Chaitra Navratri Wishes in English
“May this Chaitra Navratri put an end to all the negativities that surround you and leave you with happiness and smiles. Happy Chaitra Navratri.”
Chaitra Navratri Wishes in English
“On the auspicious occasion of Chaitra Navratri, I want to send you warm greetings for a happy, healthy and blessed life.”
Chaitra Navratri Wishes in Hindi
“May this occasion of Chaitra Navratri bring new hopes, opportunities and challenges into your life to make it a prosperous one.”
Chaitra Navratri Wishes in Hindi
“May Maa Durga give a long, happy and peaceful life to you. Happy Chaitra Navratri.”
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)