Gambling & Other Traditions in Diwali: Can you drink alcohol or Gamble on Diwali

Know the importance of gambling and cards on Diwali
Diwali is a five-day festivity celebrated in the month of Kartik. There are several festivals in the five-day festivities like Dhanteras, Kali Chaudas, Narak Chaturdashi, Kali Puja, Diwali, Choti Diwali, Bhai Dooj, Govardhan Puja, etc. Diwali is celebrated with full enthusiasm and zest every year and people plan this festival weeks before.
Businessmen perform Lakshmi Pujan during this day and make sure to make big investments, purchases, and other money-related works. it is believed that Goddess Laxmi is the happiest on this day and showers her devotees with prosperity, wealth, and abundance.
Many people abstain from drinking alcohol and enjoy playing cards or gambling on this day. Though there are different opinions and customs related to Diwali traditions thus we are here to highlight the traditions related to cards, gambling, and drinking during Diwali.
People prefer to play cards and drink alcohol in Diwali parties and it is believed that these are a part of old traditions and are being followed even today. Few people say that alcohol drinking, gambling, and playing cards were a part of their ancestors' traditions thus they follow them even today.
As per the Hindu tradition, it is believed that Goddess Parvati played dice with her husband Lord Shiva on the night of Diwali, and she commanded that whoever played cards or gambled on the night of Diwali, will be showered with prosperity and abundance throughout the year.
If we talk about alcohol consumption, few people drink alcohol just for enjoying the Diwali vibe but Hindus believe that devotees should abstain from drinking or eating meat a week before Diwali. Also, people who perform Lakshmi Pujan, fast for the entire day and break their fast after the evening puja.
