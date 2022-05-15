Buddha Jayanti 2022: Quotes, WhatsApp Status, Images, Wishes, and Greetings

Buddha Purnima marks the birth anniversary of Lord Buddha and the sight of the first full moon in the Hindu month of Baishak. Baishak falls in the month of April and May as per the Hindu Calendar. This year, Buddha Purnima will be celebrated on 16 May 2022.

It is believed that it is on this day that Gautam Buddha obtained enlightenment. This day is known by several names like Buddha Jayanti, Buddha birth anniversary, Vaisakha, and Vesak. This year, we will be celebrating the 2584th birthday of Buddha.

The Purnima Tithi is believed to begin at 12:45 PM on 15 May, Saturday, and will end at 9:43 AM on 16 May 2022. Let's share these messages, wishes, images, and WhatsApp status to celebrate Buddha Purnima 2022.