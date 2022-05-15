Buddha Jayanti 2022: Quotes, WhatsApp Status, Images, Wishes, and Greetings

Buddha Purnima 2022 quotes, wishes, greetings and images
(Photo: searchimages.com)
Buddha Purnima marks the birth anniversary of Lord Buddha and the sight of the first full moon in the Hindu month of Baishak. Baishak falls in the month of April and May as per the Hindu Calendar. This year, Buddha Purnima will be celebrated on 16 May 2022.
It is believed that it is on this day that Gautam Buddha obtained enlightenment. This day is known by several names like Buddha Jayanti, Buddha birth anniversary, Vaisakha, and Vesak. This year, we will be celebrating the 2584th birthday of Buddha.
The Purnima Tithi is believed to begin at 12:45 PM on 15 May, Saturday, and will end at 9:43 AM on 16 May 2022. Let's share these messages, wishes, images, and WhatsApp status to celebrate Buddha Purnima 2022.
“Conquer anger with non-anger. Conquer badness with goodness. Conquer meanness with generosity. Conquer dishonesty with truth.”
“Those who cling to perceptions and views wander the world offending people.”
“Drop by drop is the water pot filled. Likewise, the wise man, gathering it little by little, fills himself with good.”
“I will not look at another’s bowl intent on finding fault: a training to be observed.”
“Let none find fault with others; let none see the omissions and commissions of others. But let one see one’s own acts, done and undone.”
“Should a person do good, let him do it again and again. Let him find pleasure therein, for blissful is the accumulation of good.”
Buddha Purnima is celebrated in the month of Baisakh.
Happy Vesak Day 2022
Buddha Jayanti or Buddha Purnima is also known as Vesak Day.
"No one can do anything in this world for us. We are responsible for our own actions. Happy Buddha Purnima.”
“Celebrate the pious occasion of Buddha Purnima by following the words of Lord Buddha for a better tomorrow. Best wishes on Buddha Purnima.”
“May you and your family stay blessed with eternal happiness and joy for a harmonious and blessed life. Happy Buddha Jayanti.”
“Buddha Purnima reminds us that the most important thing in life is peace and we need to work for ourselves to achieve it.”
“May Buddha Purnima take away all the darkness and confusion in your life and fill it with the brightness of the moon. Warm wishes on Buddha Jayanti.”