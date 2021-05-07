Buddha Purnima 2021: Date and Significance
This year, Buddha Purnima will be celebrated on 26 May 2021.
Buddha Purnima is the biggest festival for the devotees of Lord Buddha. It is celebrated on the birth anniversary of Buddha. Hence, it is also called Buddha Jayanti.
It is the most sacred Buddhist festival and commemorates Lord Buddha’s enlightenment and birth.
It is believed that Buddha was born around the 6th-4th century BCE as Prince Siddhartha Gautama to a royal family in Lumbini, Nepal.
This day is of great importance to the people of Buddhist community all around the world. They celebrate this day with great enthusiasm and zest in different ways.
People travel to temples and monasteries and pray to Lord Buddha. They vow to follow the teachings of Buddhism. The temples also house a small statue of Buddha as a baby as he was born on this day. The statue is placed in a basin filled with water, which is decorated with beautiful flowers.
Whereas, some people also meditate, while some observe a fast on this sacred day.
On the other hand, according to Hindu beliefs, Gautama Buddha is the ninth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. Because of this, this day is also considered sacred for Hindus.
In Hindu beliefs, there is a tradition of bathing in the holy Ganga river on the day of Buddha Purnima. Some believe that a bath taken on the day of Buddha Purnima washes away your sins.
