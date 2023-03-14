Book Review: All the Answers to Your Questions on India's Reservation Policy

India has one of the most comprehensive and sophisticated affirmative action programmes in the world. And many youngsters may not know this but the key principles of the country's reservation policy were devised during the colonial period itself, especially towards the end of the British Raj. India's colonial government and socially aware princely states played an active role in shaping the contours of the policy in the first half of the 20th century.

Abhinav Chandrachud makes this history come alive in his new book These Seats Are Reserved: Caste, Quotas and the Constitution of India. However, the book is much more than just a simple recounting of important episodes in the history of the reservation policy. It's rather an accessible and finely written introduction to one of the most controversial and debated issues in the contemporary India, touching upon constitutional debates, judicial interventions and politics.

The book is all the more necessary when one comes across people dishing out really passionate opinions and 'facts' on the 'quotas,' asserted with utmost confidence, but which tend to be supremely ill-informed and based on the notorious WhatsApp forwards.