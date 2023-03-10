Where Love is a 'Crime': Nikki Yadav's Murder Bares Caste Fault Lines in Mitraon

(*Names changed to protect identity)

The year was 2013 and it was love at first sight for Shyam* and Jyoti*. In their early 20s at the time, the two strangers were eyeing the last cone of a chocolate ice cream at a stall in southwest Delhi’s Najafgarh's main city market.

“Ice cream nahi mili lekin yeh mil gayi (I lost the ice cream but I found her),” said 32-year-old Shyam, a decade later, as he looked at their old photo.

On a breezy March afternoon at Najafgarh’s Mitraon village – which was lately in the news after 23-year-old Nikki Yadav’s body was found in a fridge at a dhaba here – the couple narrated their love story.

“We met for ice cream a few times, took the same bus often and he would get off a stop before mine at Mitraon village,” recounted 29-year-old Jyoti.