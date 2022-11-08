Supreme Court's EWS Judgment Fundamentally Alters India's Reservation Policy

How do we understand economic backwardness in the binary of achieved status vs ascribed status?

An individual born in poverty doesn't necessarily remain poor all their life. The reverse is true too – a child born in a rich family can slide into poverty later in life. While external factors do affect one's economic status, there is enough scope for human agency to play a role too. Therefore, one's economic status cannot be said to be an ascribed status.

On the other hand, for one to qualify for SC, ST or OBC category, one needs to belong to either a certain caste or tribe – both of which are ascribed statuses; you are born with them and you don't have control over them.

The basis for reservations for SCs, STs or OBCs is their ascribed status, which is not the case with regards to reservations for Economically Weaker Sections. The Supreme Court judgments that have upheld the reservation are completely silent on this point. Rather, they treat economic backwardness as similar to social backwardness, overlooking the fact that social backwardness is a result of one's ascribed status – caste – while economic backwardness can arise due to various different factors.

Justice Bela Trivedi, for example, says in her judgment,