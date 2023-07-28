Ashura 2023 Quotes: Wishes, Messages, & Images To Share on 10th Day of Muharram

Ashura 2023: Check out some quotes, messages, sayings, and images on 10th Muharram.
Ashura or 10th Muharram is one of the significant and pious events celebrated by Muslims all around the world. The day commemorates the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain in the Battle of Karbala.
The tenth day of Muharram also called as Ashura is observed with deep grief and despair by the Muslims. On the occasion of Ashura, people participate in religious processions, offer special prayers, keeps fasts, and get involved in different charitable acts.
This year, Ashura will be observed in India from 28th July evening till the sunset of 29 July 2023.
We have curated some quotes, wishes, messages, sayings, Images, and thoughts that you must share with your family and friends on Ashura or 10th Muharram 2023.
I wish that you be showered with choicest blessings of Allah and his beloved Prophet Muhammad (SAW) on this Ashura 2023.
The day of Ashura teaches us sacrifice and perseverance. I wish on the day of Judgement, you stand up as the pious follower of Islam.
May this blessed and sacred day of Ashura bring lots of happiness and prosperity in your lives.
May all your prayers and fasts be accepted on this 10th day of Muharram called Ashura.
Ashura is not just a day, it is a lesson how our beloved Imam Hussain and his family sacrificed their lives in the way of Allah.
Ya Hussain Ya Ali, your pain and suffering on the land of Karbala will be etched to our hearts forever.
The sacrifice of Imam Hussain is a lesson for the entire humanity. Ya Hussain Ya Ali.
Your sacrifice and pain will be alive in our hearts forever. We wish to serve our religion like you did. Ya Ali Ya Hussain Ya Muhammad (SAW).
Offer as many prayers as you can on the day of Ashura 2023 to get the blessings of Allah.
Recite Quran and keep Ashura fast on 10th day of Muharram to honor and commemorate this sacred day.
Everyday is Ashura, everyday is Karbala for the Muslims. Labaik Ya Hussain.
The whole humanity will be indebted to you till eternity. Salam Ya Hussain, Salaam Ya Ali.
You saved our religion and sacrificed your life. Salaam Ya Hussain, Labaik Ya Hussain.
