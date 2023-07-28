Muharram Ashura 2023: Date, Prayer Time, When and How To Observe Fast

Ashura 2023 Date in India and when to pray
(Image: iStock)
The Day of Ashura Prayers 2023: Ashura is believed to be a holy day for Muslims all over the world and it is observed on the 9th and 10th day of Muharram as per the Islamic calendar. Muharram is the first month of the Hijri calendar and it is considered the most holy month of the year. The day of Ashura is a special day for all Muslims and is celebrated differently around the world.
On the Day of Ashura, Muslims around the world observe a fast and attend special prayer, Dua and offer Namaz E Ashura. People also read the Quran, recite poetry, and give charity. People fast on this day thinking that their sins from the past years will be forgiven. Check the dates, when, and how to observe fasting on the day of Ashura.
Friday, 28 July 2023 - The 9th day of Muharram and some Muslims may observe fast on this day.
Saturday, 29 July 2023 - The 10th day of Muharram, known as Ashura is the day when special prayers and processions in mosques and other public places will take place.
Sunday, 30 July 2023 - The 11th day of Muharram.
Muslims follow the practice of fasting on the day of Ashura since Prophet Mohammad is believed to have fasted on this day and few Muslims also fast on the previous and following day of Ashura.
It is recommended to recite Ziarat Ashura and Dua Alqama on the day of Ashura along with the surah Ikhlas as much as possible. On the Day of Ashura, Muslims must read 4 Rakat Nafil Namaz, 6 Rakat Namaz with 3 salams, and 4 Rakat Nafil Namaz before Zuhar Namaz.
It is believed that the day of Ashura is very sacred for the Muslims and they believe that the Almighty bestows the blessings on this day. Due to this, Muslims observe fast and worship on this day.
People can recite prayers during the daytime or a t night before the tenth Muharram, which means you can perform 4 rak’ats of nafl prayers at any time on that night or on that day. The importance of these prayers is mentioned in the Holy Quran and it is believed that for people who perform Ashura prayers, their sins of 50 years will be forgiven.
