Ashura 2023: 5 Best Food Recipes That You Must Try on 10th Muharram

Ashura or 10th Muharram is a significant event among Muslims and is observed to commemorate the martyrdom of Imam Hussain in the battle of Karbala.

On the day of 10th Muharram, some Muslims follow the sunnah of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) and observe Ashura fast. Some people follow traditions and prepare special foods to share with friends and family.

We have curated the recipes of some Ashura foods for you that you may want to try on 10th Muharram.