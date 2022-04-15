Leonardo Da Vinci Birth Anniversary 2022: Famous Quotes

Leonardo di ser Piero da Vinci, also known as Leonardo da Vinci was born on 15 April 1452. He is one of the most famous artists around the globe and was quite popular during the time of the Renaissance.

Leonarda Da Vinci worked in different fields like science, mathematics, engineering, botany, drawing, painting, sculpture, architecture, music, literature, anatomy, geology, astronomy, and cartography.

The famous painter of the Last Supper and Mona Lisa was ahead of his time and knew that technology would not only unleash the best of humanity but also occupy the time.

On his birth anniversary in 2022, we bring you the most famous quotes of the artist.