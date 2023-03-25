Here's Why Kapil Sharma Can No Longer Say 'Paagal' On His Show
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
During an appearance on the talk show What Women Want, hosted by Kareena Kapoor Khan, actor-comedian Kapil Sharma opened up about censorship and how comedy seems to be going backwards in India.
The Zwigato actor also revealed that that he was recently instructed by the channel of his show, not to use the word 'paagal' (meaning insane in Hindi).
Sharma discussed the current state of comedy in India and how comedians have to be extra careful with their words these days. Kapoor asked Sharma if he keeps in mind that some things that were considered funny 10 years ago are now deemed offensive.
Kapil responded, "Honestly it happens a lot, in the society that I come from Amritsar, Punjab it's there in our culture that the bride's side would tease the groom and call him out with names and joke over it...body shaming and other things that were in our culture. But now if we do it here, it's called body shaming."
Sharma also mentioned that when working with General Entertainment Channels (GEC), he has to abide by strict guidelines on what he can and cannot say.
Sharma went on to say that although the word is considered offensive by some, it is still commonly used among family and friends as a term of endearment.
Kapil added, "I sometimes think we're moving backwards. I recall Javed Akhtar said in an interview that he couldn't write the moment in Sholay where Dharmendra speaks while hiding behind the statue of Lord Shiva because it would offend people.”
Sharma's show, The Kapil Sharma Show, has been previously criticised for its offensive, fatphobic and sexist jokes. In the show, Sharma often teases his co-stars, Sumona Chakravarti and Kiku Sharda, for their looks and weight.