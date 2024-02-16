Anti-Valentine's Week List 2024: Slap To Breakup Day; Check All 7 Anti-love Days

Confession Day (19 February): It is the fifth day of Anti-Valentine's Week. On this day, people confess their feelings to their loved ones to make them feel special. It is also a day on which you can confess your mistakes to the people who have hurt and seek an apology. Well, what are you waiting for, on this confession day, take a deep breath and spit out your feelings to your long time crush.

Missing Day (20 February): Well, as the name suggests, Missing Day is a day dedicated to express your feelings and let people know how much you miss them. It is the sixth day of Anti-Valentine's Week and falls on 20 February every year. Make this day special and let your loved ones know how much you miss them in your life.

Breakup Day (21 February): This is the last day of Anti-Valentine's Week and falls every year on 21 February. As the name suggests, this is a day dedicated to people who want to breakup a toxic relationship. If you feel you are not being loved and respected in a relationship, it is better to move on and get rid of it. Breakups may be hurtful sometimes but it is the only way to explore other opportunities of life.