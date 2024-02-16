Anti-Valentine's Week List 2024: Slap To Breakup Day; Check All 7 Anti-love Days

Anti-Valentine's Week List 2024: Slap Day, Kick Day, Perfume Day; Check full all 7 anti-love days here.
(Photo: iStock)
We all know that Valentine's Week is a week of love. It starts with Rose Day on 7 February and ends with Valentine's Day on 14 February. Lovers celebrate each day of Valentine's Week with great enthusiasm by exchanging gifts, spending quality time, getting engaged, giving surprises, and more. Although everyone likes the concept of love and being loved but there are some people who don't celebrated Valentine's Week and prefer to stay single. For such people, there is a dedicated week called Anti-Valentine's Week. As the name suggest, Anti-Valentine's Week is for those who are against Valentine's Week.
The Anti-Valentine's Week begins on 15 February with Slap Day and ends on 21 February with Breakup Day. All these 7 anti-love days have a significance, and are celebrated by those people who don't have a partner and have gave upon the feeling of love. Let us check out the date and significance of all days of Anti-Valentine's Week 2024 below.
Slap Day (15 February): The Anti-Valentine's Week begins with Slap Day, which falls one day after Valentine's Day. This day has a great significance for people who are single and without any partner. The day is dedicated to people who have been cheated by their ex partners. While the name may suggest something else, people are not ought to slap their ex-lovers on this day, instead it means to get rid of all the toxic memories of an unsuccessful relation. In other words, Slap Day means to leave the toxic past and start a new love life.
Kick Day (16 February): It is the second day of Anti-Valentine's Week. Well again the meaning is not same as the literal one. Kick Day doesn't mean you have to kick anyone. Instead, the day is dedicated to kick away the unpleasant memories of your ex-lover and move on in life.
Perfume Day (17 February): This is the third day of Anti-Valentine's Week. Like Slap Day and Kick Day, this day is not about your ex-lover and its horrible memories. Instead, this day is dedicated to you. On this day, people make themselves as the center of attraction by purchasing nice things for them like amazing perfumes. In other words, this day means to take a pleasant breath and enjoy the life. If you are a perfume freak like me, go and gift yourself the favorite perfume you have been eyeing for quite a long time.
Flirt Day (18 February): It is the fourth day of Anti-Valentine's Week that is observed on 18 February every year. Well, the word 'flirt' may sound a bit awkward but this day is dedicated to give a chance to new people in your life, and share some naughty moments of love. If you have like someone but hesitate to express your feelings, this is the best day to let them know what you think.
Confession Day (19 February): It is the fifth day of Anti-Valentine's Week. On this day, people confess their feelings to their loved ones to make them feel special. It is also a day on which you can confess your mistakes to the people who have hurt and seek an apology. Well, what are you waiting for, on this confession day, take a deep breath and spit out your feelings to your long time crush.
Missing Day (20 February): Well, as the name suggests, Missing Day is a day dedicated to express your feelings and let people know how much you miss them. It is the sixth day of Anti-Valentine's Week and falls on 20 February every year. Make this day special and let your loved ones know how much you miss them in your life.
Breakup Day (21 February): This is the last day of Anti-Valentine's Week and falls every year on 21 February. As the name suggests, this is a day dedicated to people who want to breakup a toxic relationship. If you feel you are not being loved and respected in a relationship, it is better to move on and get rid of it. Breakups may be hurtful sometimes but it is the only way to explore other opportunities of life.
