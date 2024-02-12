Happy Hug Day 2024: Wishes, Quotes, Greetings, Images, WhatsApp Status and SMS

In the language of love, there are times when words alone cannot express our love for the special person. You have to look for ways that will portray your feelings the correct way for the other person to understand how deeply you care for them. As we are celebrating Valentine's week in full swing, let's gear up to observe Hug Day. It is celebrated on 12 February, every year. A hug is the purest way to show your love.

Valentine's week is the best time to express your love and woo the person with whom you want to build a beautiful future. You should celebrate your relationship this Hug Day by making your partner feel special. Hug them and thank them for completing your life. These are small moments that serve as great memories in future.