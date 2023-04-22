Akshaya Tritiya 2023: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, Greetings, and Images to Share

The most special time of the year is here. Akshaya Tritiya is observed with great grandeur and pomp. It is important to note that Akshaya Tritiya 2023 will be grandly celebrated on Saturday, 22 April. It is one of the most significant festivals of the Hindu community that welcomes prosperity and wealth to our lives. To celebrate this auspicious day, people worship Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi together. Many people like to celebrate this day with their loved ones.

As Akshaya Tritiya 2023 is around the corner, the preparations have already begun. For those who do not know, the word Akshaya refers to something that cannot be destroyed. On this day, people believe that buying gold is auspicious. There are various other rituals that people follow to make the day memorable. They also send wishes to each other.