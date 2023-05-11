Acne Causing Ingredient Checker: 5 Skin Care Ingredients That Can Cause Acne

1. Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, SLS is an effective in getting the lather like consistency on your hands and face while you wash off the dust and makeup from your face but it just makes you feel clean by ripping off the moisture. It dries the skin and causes irritation for sensitive skin.

SLS is a surfactant, the chemical responsible for removing dirt and oil from the skin which can cause significant irritation and inflammation resulting in skin barrier disruption and worsening active breakouts.

2. Sodium Chloride, basically salt and yes, it is not just used in the kitchen but also in your skincare. It can be really harsh on the skin causing inflammation. It is used in products that are used for physical exfoliation and as scrubs. It is used in cleansers for its exfoliating benefits and its ability to thicken formulations for a desired texture. This can result in breakouts thus avoid using the products with 'salt' in it.

3. Coconut Oil, a simple skin acre ingredient which can be found in products or can be used in its raw form for various benefits but it is not that simple. It has always been lauded as a skin savior but it can clog pores thus making it highly comedogenic. It is because coconut oil has both unsaturated and saturated fats like linoleic and lauric acid. Out of the two, lauric acid is known to cause breakouts thus it is not a good pick for acne prone skin.