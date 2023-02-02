5 Common Sleep Mistakes that Cause Acne
Here are a few things you don't even realize can do so much harm to your skin. Avoid these mistakes to prevent acne
Skincare is not about applying expensive products or going to the salon every week or month. It is more about the smaller things and how well do you look after your skin every day.
Creams, moisturizers, balms, cleansers, and serums will not work on your skin if your diet and habits are not good enough for your overall health. Simple things we do can have a major effect on how our skin looks or feels.
At times, we end up ignoring the small things that are the biggest reasons for our dull and troubled skin. Research has proved that sleeping habits can affect our skin immensely because the night is the time when our skin gets time to heal and absorb all the goodness of the products.
People do not realize this but their pillow covers can have more germs than they can think of and it is the breeding ground for bacteria and all sorts of dirt and grim. These particles can get transferred to your skin if you sleep on them. It is better to change your pillow covers every week and use satin ones to avoid friction between the skin and the covers.
However tired you might be never skip the skincare routine at night, especially avoid sleeping without removing makeup and cleaning your face. Makeup when kept on all night long, will clog the pores and cause acne. Go for the double cleansing method if you have used heavy makeup.
Do not apply oil on your scalp before sleeping. An oily scalp can cause acne and you might wake up with a few breakouts. People with oily skin must stay away from using hair oil all night long. The oil can seep from the scalp and the excess sebum can cause acne.
You might be removing your makeup, using a cleanser, double cleansing your face, and still face acne problems. This might be due to the dirty towel that you forget to wash or change on a weekly basis. Towels accumulate a lot of dirt that can clog the pores resulting in blackheads, whiteheads, and acne. You can use tissues for wiping your face or change your towels every week.
Even our sleeping patterns can affect the frequency of acne. When we sleep on our stomach, our face comes in contact with the dirty pillow cover and the bedsheets. Direct contact with dirty linens all night long can cause constant friction between the skin and the fabrics.
Topics: Acne Acne Prevention
