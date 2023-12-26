New Year: Fun & Exciting Activities You Can Try During the Holidays; Details

New Year activities you can do with your friends and family.
(Photo: iStock)
New Year is all about trying new experiences and making memories with your loved ones. You should think of activities and fun events with your friends and family to spend the holiday season. This is the time when people take off from work to end the year on a positive note and welcome a new year. We will help you plan your New Year 2023 by listing a few fun activities that you must try. You should plan your holidays in advance.
New Year's Day is also the perfect time to start a healthy habit or experience new adventures. It is the ideal time to start a healthy routine that will benefit you in future. You can also start a new series or movie available on different OTT platforms if you do not get time on a normal day.
Watch a New Movie
The holiday season is all about watching new feel-good movies. You can find movies based on Christmas and New Year on different OTT platforms. Select a movie that is suitable for all age groups and gather your family to watch it. You can also run a movie marathon if your family loves it and spend as much time as you can with them.
Go for a Road Trip
Select a hill station or a beach that is nearest to the city. For example, you can plan a road trip to Nainital from Delhi if you love the mountains.
Try New Recipes
If you love to cook, trying out new recipes on New Year's Eve or New Year is the ideal way to spend the holidays. You can treat your loved ones with delicious home-cooked meals. Make sure to try out a new recipe that others will like. You can look for recipes and trending food items online to decide on one for the holiday season.
Practise Self-care
We often forget to take care of ourselves in our daily life. We are so busy working and looking after others, that we do not realise self-care is also very important. You can practise self-care in any form such as skincare, eating healthy food, etc.
Make sure to take some time out for yourself. Read a book or sleep for hours to feel well-rested.
