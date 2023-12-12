Top 7 Restaurants With Live Music In Delhi For Christmas & New Year Celebration

1. Ardor Restaurant vouches for the quality of food that they serve, be it European, be it Far Eastern, Chinese, Italian, or Indian cuisine. the food is so sumptuous that it will melt in our mouths. It is a perfect place to meet with friends and enjoy great food. Whether you wish to host a birthday party, anniversary, class reunion, or intimate gathering- Ardor's team will pay attention to the smallest details and will offer first-class service. The place has a maximum capacity of 300 people and the décor comprises of stonewalls and flooring, hung with Ardor carpets. Ardor depicts Gothic architecture and old English Charm while still serving modern and contemporary cuisine and the foot-tapping electrifying experience.

2. The Piano Man's atmosphere is distinctly vintage, and authentic. Attention is paid to the smallest detail with dark wood, a trumpet chandelier, classic cocktails, and jazz and blues. It has a magnetic vibe when the artists take the stage here and nights tip-toe on the ropes of a heavy baseline to give way to days onto more nights that unfold similarly The Jazz Club is a concept bar with a primary focus on music. It is one of the very few places in the country to be dedicated to showcasing and supporting musicians. The atmosphere and live music here is top-notch. and guarantees to keep your spirits up while you're under their roof with their endless menus and flawless dishes.