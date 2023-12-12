Top 7 Restaurants With Live Music In Delhi For Christmas & New Year Celebration

Best Restaurants With Live Music
Now that the year is about to end, people are gearing up to celebrate the year-end and welcome the new year 2024 with the same enthusiasm and gratefulness. Year ends have always been about celebrating Christmas and New Year's Eve with friends and family. We try to end the year on a good and celebratory note. People have different ways to have fun and celebrate. Some might want to go on picnics, some might visit hill stations and a few might want to eat good food while enjoying good music.
So, we have come up with a few options of restaurants and bars with live music in Delhi NCR that can be some of the best places to chill and enjoy on winter nights.
1. Ardor Restaurant vouches for the quality of food that they serve, be it European, be it Far Eastern, Chinese, Italian, or Indian cuisine. the food is so sumptuous that it will melt in our mouths. It is a perfect place to meet with friends and enjoy great food. Whether you wish to host a birthday party, anniversary, class reunion, or intimate gathering- Ardor's team will pay attention to the smallest details and will offer first-class service. The place has a maximum capacity of 300 people and the décor comprises of stonewalls and flooring, hung with Ardor carpets. Ardor depicts Gothic architecture and old English Charm while still serving modern and contemporary cuisine and the foot-tapping electrifying experience.
2. The Piano Man's atmosphere is distinctly vintage, and authentic. Attention is paid to the smallest detail with dark wood, a trumpet chandelier, classic cocktails, and jazz and blues. It has a magnetic vibe when the artists take the stage here and nights tip-toe on the ropes of a heavy baseline to give way to days onto more nights that unfold similarly The Jazz Club is a concept bar with a primary focus on music. It is one of the very few places in the country to be dedicated to showcasing and supporting musicians. The atmosphere and live music here is top-notch. and guarantees to keep your spirits up while you're under their roof with their endless menus and flawless dishes.
3. Home Restaurant & Bar is a bar, blues club, club, comedy club, disco club, fine dining restaurant, Japanese restaurant, jazz club, live music bar, and modern European restaurant located in New Delhi. Home Delhi Club is an exceptional restaurant that offers an unparalleled dining experience. Since it is located inside PVR Director's Cut and also associated with it, one can also order food while watching a movie inside the theatre. The restaurant's live shows, rooftop seating, and private den area make it stand out from other restaurants in the city. The décor is pure aesthetic. The food and drinks are exceptional, and the staff is attentive and knowledgeable. The ambiance is sophisticated and elegant, making it perfect for special occasions or a romantic evening.
4. Blues- If you enjoy jazz and love to grove to the music of legendary singers like Elvis Presley, Nat King Cole, Frank Sinatra, Queen, Pink Floyd, and many more, Blues is the best place for you. Everywhere we go, we get surrounded by either live music (which has perks of its own) or music too loud to share a conversation with anyone. But this place is different. This place takes you back in time holding to the people around you. It creates a soothing atmosphere and you feel at home. What could be a better combination than food and music so, go there order any cuisine and you won't be disappointed.
5. The Chatterhouse- This place is the mundane flow of life, bringing alive the very essence of the pub culture made famous by the typical pubs of Europe, offering a place to connect with friends, have conversations, awesome food and drinks, in an ambiance that lets you relax and go with the flow. This brand new urban spin of pub culture at the capital offers a welcome ambiance that immediately transports you to another level.
6. Depot 48- It is a forty-seater restaurant located in one of South Delhi’s upscale markets. It was constructed along the lines of a hill cottage, Depot 48 is lit up with pretty lights against wooden ceilings and has four segregated seating sections, spread over three levels. The prime most important brief was to design an acoustically sound environment, which would be a pleasure for both the artists to perform as well as the guests to experience. The other part of the brief from the client was to create a warm space with good circulation.
7. Informal by Imperfecto- This restaurant serves fairly priced beers along with live music performances. You can enjoy your ordered comestibles while enjoying their mouthwatering appetizers. This is a well-known Bistro in Delhi that serves Continental, North Indian, and Italian delicacies all under one roof. They have great interior décor, golden lighting, and comfortable furnishings.
